3 Expert Tips To Improve Your Ball Flight
Improve your ball flight and find your target more consistently, with three top tips from Golf Monthly Top 50 Coach Steve Robinson...
Controlling your ball flight is crucial for any amateur golfer looking to lower their handicap, and with the right golf tips it's not that hard to achieve. Whether you change something in your swing and set-up, or you opt for alternate gear, perfecting this crucial aspect of your on-course performance will help you to shoot lower scores.
With that in mind, we asked Golf Monthly Top 50 Coach Steve Robinson to share three expert tips to improve your ball flight...
1. Ball Position
Common causes of too low a flight would be ball position, as the ball too far back or hands too far forward will de-loft the club. An average handicap golfer might hit down by three or four degrees with an iron, so the low point will be four to five inches after the ball.
To hit it higher, shallow out your angle of attack by having the ball further up in your stance, stay behind it at impact, and swing through to a high finish, rather than curtailing the follow-through.
2. Attack Angle
Placing a tee four inches target-side of your ball is a good way to learn how to hit the ball higher. Typically with an iron, you should find you hit both ball and then tee as your arc bottoms out after the ball with a descending blow.
To hit it higher, you must reduce your angle of attack so you hit the ball but miss the tee. Putting the ball a little further forward in your stance will encourage the shallower angle of attack needed.
3. Opt For A Hybrid
Rather than tweaking set-up or technique, many golfers will find the best change they can make to help them flight it better is to put their long-irons away and get a hybrid.
Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter
Subscribe to the Golf Monthly newsletter to stay up to date with all the latest tour news, equipment news, reviews, head-to-heads and buyer’s guides from our team of experienced experts.
The hybrid’s clubhead is specifically designed to make it easier to hit better-flighted shots from long range, and a simple club swap alone will give many players a lot more elevation, especially if they don’t generate a lot of clubhead speed.
How Do You Hit A Golf Ball Consistently Straight?
To hit the golf ball consistently straight, start by checking you are adopting the perfect golf grip. A great visual checkpoint is the 'v' shape that you should create between your thumb and forefinger on your right hand, as this should point towards your right shoulder.
A push shot is often caused by that 'v' pointing towards your chin, leaving the clubface open at impact. Conversely, if the 'v' is pointing at past your right shoulder, this will likely result in a pull shot.
The Golf Monthly archive is a gold mine of brilliant reads, documenting a journey through the history of golf dating back to our first issue in 1911. Take advantage of over 100 years of invaluable tips from the best tour professionals and coaches in world golf, by subscribing to the online Golf Monthly Archive.
Barry Plummer is our Staff Writer, joining in January 2024 after seven years as a PE Teacher. He now writes about instruction, working closely with Golf Monthly's Top 50 Coaches to provide hints and tips about all aspects of the game. As someone who came into golf at a later age, Barry is very passionate about supporting the growth of the game and creating opportunities for everyone to access it. A member at Sand Moor Golf Club in Leeds, he looks forward to getting out on the course at least once a week and making up for lost time in the pursuit of a respectable handicap.
Barry is currently playing:
Driver: Ping G425
Hybrid: TaylorMade Stealth 4 Hybrid
Irons: Mizuno JPX 921 4-PW
Wedges: TaylorMade RAC 60, Callaway Jaws MD5 54
Putter: TaylorMade Spider Tour
-
-
9 Perks Of Winning The US Women's Open Championship
Along with just the sheer glory of winning the prestigious US Women's Open title, there are plenty of other perks to winning the second Major of the year
By Elliott Heath Published
-
Rachel Heck Secures Winning Point As Stanford Clinch Third NCAA Title
Rachel Heck will not turn professional when she leaves Stanford but ended her collegiate career in style
By Ben Fleming Published
-
World No.8 Patrick Cantlay Shares His Eight Favorite Golf Tips
Patrick Cantlay is one of the most consistent golfers on the PGA Tour, ranking well across all areas of his game. Here, he shares some of his expert tips...
By Barry Plummer Published
-
5 Tour Pro Tips And Drills From A Four-Time PGA Tour Winner
These expert tips and drills, from a top-30 player in the world, will help to supercharge your golf game...
By Barry Plummer Published
-
Calibrate Your Putting Stroke With This Simple Pre-Round Drill
Introducing this pre-round putting drill, from Golf Monthly Top 50 Coach Andy Gorman, will help to get you firing with the flat stick...
By Andy Gorman Published
-
Understanding This Crucial Aspect Of The Golf Swing Could Be The Key To Better Ball Striking...
Whether you swing the golf club flat, or a little more upright, our expert's advice will help to improve your ball striking...
By John Howells Published
-
Master The 50-Yard Pitch Shot With The Help Of A Four-Time DP World Tour Winner
The 50-yard pitch shot is one of the hardest skills in golf to execute, but these expert tour pro tips can help to improve your consistency...
By Mark Townsend Published
-
Bernhard Langer Has 123 Professional Wins And Two Major Titles... Here Are 5 Of His Top Tips To Make You A Better Golfer!
In this article, golf legend Bernhard Langer shares five top tips to improve all aspects of your game...
By Barry Plummer Published
-
5 Expert Short Game Tips From One Of The Top Players On The PGA Tour
Struggling around the greens? Sahith Theegala shares 5 top short game tips to help you become a wizard with the wedge...
By Garrett Johnston Published
-
5 Expert Putting Drills From A Four-Time DP World Tour Winner
Learn how to putt like a champion and make more birdies with these 5 expert putting drills...
By Michael Weston Published