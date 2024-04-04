'The Path To Success Is Simpler Than We Think'... PGA Pro Dan Grieve Shares 5 Expert Tips For A Repeatable Golf Swing Set-Up
Golf Monthly Top 50 Coach Dan Grieve shares 5 expert tips to simplify your set-up...
As golfers, we all want to hear the best golf tips as we look to prepare for a strong season on the course. Straight away most golfers head to the range and look to hit the ball straighter, power up their golf swing and work out what is causing that dreaded shank.
But despite our thirst for information and desire to overcomplicate, the path to success is often simpler than we think. Having a simple, repeatable set-up could save you shots on the course before you have even hit the golf ball. With that in mind, we asked Golf Monthly Top 50 Coach Dan Grieve to share his five top tips for perfecting your golf swing set-up...
Perfect Your Golf Swing Set-Up: Grip
Finding the perfect golf grip for you makes the rest of the swing easier, and this neutral position will really help with that. Place your lead hand on the club with your thumb pointing down the right centre of the grip (for right-handers). Keep the thumb quite short as a long thumb leads to overhinging.
The ‘V’ created between your thumb and index finger should point roughly towards your trail shoulder. Whether you use the overlap, interlock or baseball method, slot your trail hand on top so it’s comfortable and the ‘V’ points roughly towards the right side of your chest.
Alignment
A common fault is aiming left with the shoulders. Feel like you tuck your trail elbow in before getting into your posture. That will help you square off to your target, but to be sure, use an alignment stick to check.
Posture
Next, you want to get into a good, athletic posture. A lot of golfers arch their backs too much, so stand up straight with your feet about shoulder-width apart and hold a club out in front of you. Bend from the hips, add a little knee flex and you’re good to go.
Stance Width
Your stance should be around shoulder-width apart on most iron shots, slightly wider with the driver and narrower with the short clubs. Make sure your toes aren’t turned in as this will restrict rotation. Instead, flare your lead foot out to help you turn through the shot.
Ball Position
As for ball position, with short- and mid-irons, it should be near the centre. As you work up through the bag into your long-irons and woods, it should move steadily forward until it is in line with roughly your lead heel when hitting driver.
Dan Grieve's Simple Golf Swing Set-Up Checklist
1. Check Your Grip - 'V's pointing to the right side of your chest
2. Athletic Posture - Hinge from the hips and don't arch your back to much
3. Alignment - Check your aim and tuck your trail elbow in at address
4. Stance - Flare your lead foot out to aid rotation as you turn through the shot
5. Ball Position - Ball moves steadily forwards in stance as you club up
Location: Woburn GC
Dan is one of the leading coaches in the UK, a Fellow of the PGA and a short-game virtuoso. He has had considerable success with a collection of tour pros, helping them to Order of Merit titles and major victories, and his Short Game School is the most attended in the UK. His students, past and present, include Charley Hull, Georgia Hall, Inci Mehmet and Iona Stephen.
Most common problem:
Swing – over the top , help by getting the basics correct at address and making them aware how to get the club online coming down.
Short game – creating spin and feel around the greens, help by educating on what the short game actually is (weak on purpose) and understand bounce and how they can apply it to different lies/situations.
Greatest success story:
Helping Georgia Hall from World No. 450 to No. 6 and winning a Major, two Order of Merits and Solheim Cup appearances.
Greatest teacher:
Alex Hay was a great influence during my first few years at Woburn. In sport more generally Sir Clive Woodward has taught me how to deliver at the highest level.
Most common fault:
Flipped right hand (hands behind the ball). Understand a correct coil/load going back and how to sequence better coming down so the chest opens up and gives the arms space to deliver a stronger impact. Lots of body action drills to enhance the feel, with and without the ball.
