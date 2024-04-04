'The Path To Success Is Simpler Than We Think'... PGA Pro Dan Grieve Shares 5 Expert Tips For A Repeatable Golf Swing Set-Up

As golfers, we all want to hear the best golf tips as we look to prepare for a strong season on the course. Straight away most golfers head to the range and look to hit the ball straighter, power up their golf swing and work out what is causing that dreaded shank.

But despite our thirst for information and desire to overcomplicate, the path to success is often simpler than we think. Having a simple, repeatable set-up could save you shots on the course before you have even hit the golf ball. With that in mind, we asked Golf Monthly Top 50 Coach Dan Grieve to share his five top tips for perfecting your golf swing set-up...

Perfect Your Golf Swing Set-Up: Grip

Finding the perfect golf grip for you makes the rest of the swing easier, and this neutral position will really help with that. Place your lead hand on the club with your thumb pointing down the right centre of the grip (for right-handers). Keep the thumb quite short as a long thumb leads to overhinging.

The ‘V’ created between your thumb and index finger should point roughly towards your trail shoulder. Whether you use the overlap, interlock or baseball method, slot your trail hand on top so it’s comfortable and the ‘V’ points roughly towards the right side of your chest.

(Image credit: Tom Miles)

Alignment

A common fault is aiming left with the shoulders. Feel like you tuck your trail elbow in before getting into your posture. That will help you square off to your target, but to be sure, use an alignment stick to check.

Posture

Next, you want to get into a good, athletic posture. A lot of golfers arch their backs too much, so stand up straight with your feet about shoulder-width apart and hold a club out in front of you. Bend from the hips, add a little knee flex and you’re good to go.

(Image credit: Tom Miles)

Stance Width

Your stance should be around shoulder-width apart on most iron shots, slightly wider with the driver and narrower with the short clubs. Make sure your toes aren’t turned in as this will restrict rotation. Instead, flare your lead foot out to help you turn through the shot.

Ball Position

As for ball position, with short- and mid-irons, it should be near the centre. As you work up through the bag into your long-irons and woods, it should move steadily forward until it is in line with roughly your lead heel when hitting driver.

(Image credit: Tom Miles)

Dan Grieve's Simple Golf Swing Set-Up Checklist

1. Check Your Grip - 'V's pointing to the right side of your chest

2. Athletic Posture - Hinge from the hips and don't arch your back to much

3. Alignment - Check your aim and tuck your trail elbow in at address

4. Stance - Flare your lead foot out to aid rotation as you turn through the shot

5. Ball Position - Ball moves steadily forwards in stance as you club up