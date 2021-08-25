The Ohio course has previously hosted four US Opens and two PGA Championships, and will now be the setting of the 2021 Solheim Cup

Inverness Club Course Guide: Solheim Cup 2021

The Solheim Cup marks the 17th edition of the biennial women’s team competition between Europe and the United States, which Inverness Club in Toledo, Ohio will host from September 4-6.

Europe are the current holders of the Solheim Cup, after winning the match play event at Gleneagles in 2019.

The tournament returns to the United States following Europe hosting the event two years ago, to the only club that has hosted the U.S. Open, U.S. Amateur, U.S. Senior Open, and U.S. Junior Amateur Championships.

Opened in 1903, Inverness Club is located in the north of Ohio, near Lake Erie in Toledo.

Inverness became the first golf club in the US to allow golf professionals into the clubhouse at the 1920 US Open, the first Major that the club hosted.

Renowned architect Donald Ross constructed the championship standard par-71 course at Inverness Club in 1918, which measures over 7,730 yards and has a course rating of 78.4.

However, for the Solheim Cup the course measures at 6,434 yards, with the longest 522 yards at the par-5 eighth hole.

Since Ross’ construction of the course, Inverness Club has been renovated four times, with George and Tom Fazio radically altering the course in preparation for the 1979 U.S. Open.

However, Ross’ original design has since been restored by Andrew Green in 2018, though he has modernised the tee boxes and bunkering systems common on modern day championship courses.

Of the 18 holes, four could prove pivotal in deciding the Solheim Cup.

Regarded as one of the most difficult holes on the outward nine, hole seven brings all aspects of a player’s game into the fold.

The tee box is elevated, while a slight dogleg right feature brings a creek and rough mounds into play – meaning two accurate shots are needed to reach the green.

The approach requires a mid-to long-iron onto the elevated green, though there is a steep slope off the right side and false front.

The undulating green surface also ensures that the player’s putting ability is tested on this par four.

Hole ten is another challenging hole at Inverness Club, despite being one of the shortest on the course.

Bunkers limit playing options, while the tee shot is made more difficult due to a steep, rough covered slope on the approach to the green.

The green is sunken, meaning shots over the green surface, into a rough incline, leaves one of the more difficult shots on the course.

Hole 12 is also a short hole, though it is deceptively difficult.

The island-like nature to the green means that accuracy is imperative, but the surrounding bunkers and rough means players are tested should they hit a wayward shot.

The gently rolling green surface is also another challenge golfers have to contend with.

The final hole on the course, hole 18, is arguably the most challenging of all, with bunkers framing the green to create a number of hazards on the approach.

A severe slope on the putting surface could be the difference between a putt for birdie or an almost certain bogie, due to the sharp swale bordering the right side of the green.

Spectators will also have a perfect view of the par-4 18th, due to the natural amphitheatre providing dramatic views.

Club selection is very important for the Inverness Club, due to the use of elevation throughout the course.

While extremely playable and fair, the course is still one for shot maker’s, and each hole provides some sort of test that requires accuracy and precision.