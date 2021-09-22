“Whatever” – Mickelson Responds To Morikawa Jibe

Lefty responded after Morikawa joked that the six-time Major winner made up his stories

Phil Mickelson responded simply “whatever” after Collin Morikawa joked in his Ryder Cup press conference that he doesn’t believe some of the stories he tells.

“No, I’m definitely not one of them. I’m 24 and I have maybe like a fraction if not zero of the stories say Phil Mickelson has,” Morikawa answered after being asked if he is one of Team USA’s best story-tellers.

“Phil obviously is a great story-teller. I don’t know if he’s telling the truth at this point.

“You get to a certain age and you kind of just — you make stuff up, and I have a hard time believing some of the stuff I heard, but it is what it is.”

On the subject of story-telling, the two-time Major winner said he overheard an intense conversation between Jordan Spieth and Bryson DeChambeau, which he later revealed was about wedges.

“They’re all amazing guys, and they’re really smart,” he said of his teammates.

“I mean, I just chimed in on a — I wasn’t even talking, I was listening to a conversation with Jordan and Bryson last night at our dinner, and the things they were talking about are things that I’ve never talked about with my friends or other golfers I even play with.

“Just say in college, it’s crazy the level of knowledge these guys have for the game because they love it so much and they’re interested, and that’s what I love to do, and I just kind of peeked my ear in and kind of figure out what they’re talking about.”

Morikawa is one of six rookies for the US side this week, which is the most since 2008 when Paul Azinger’s team triumphed over Nick Faldo’s Europeans.

The American will likely be paired with Dustin Johnson for at least some of the sessions, having looked at the USA’s pairings over the first two practice days.