Tiger Woods Reacts To America’s Dominant Ryder Cup Win

The 15-time major winner tweeted his congratulations to Team USA

Tiger Woods was quick to congratulate Team USA in the aftermath of their crushing 2021 Ryder Cup win at Whistling Straits.

The 15-time major champion was supposed to be on-site in Wisconsin as a vice-captain but couldn’t travel as he recovers from serious injuries sustained back in February’s car crash.

But that didn’t stop him being involved. In the build-up, American captain Steve Stricker revealed Woods had offered no shortage of support and motivation to his 12 superstars.

And it seemed to do the trick as the Americans outplayed Padraig Harrington’s side from start to finish, winning four out of five sessions en route to a record-breaking victory.

“Tiger has been a big part of this, so a big shout-out to him,” Stricker said during his closing speech.

As the dust settled, the eight-time Ryder Cupper took to Twitter to congratulate his fellow countrymen for what was a dominant success.

“A dominant performance by @RyderCupUSA,” Woods tweeted.

“I can’t wait to celebrate with all of you! Congrats to all the players, Vice Captains and of course Captain @stevestricker.”

America took a record six-point lead into the Sunday singles, meaning they needed just three and a half points from the 12 on offer to wrestle back the fabled gold trophy.

It was always going to be a tall order for Harrington’s men but they got off to a good start with Rory McIlroy clinching the opening point and his first of the 2021 contest.

However, that only served to delay the inevitable. Wins from Patrick Cantlay, Scottie Scheffler and Bryson DeChambeau put the hosts within touching distance before Collin Morikawa’s half-point against Viktor Hovland sealed the deal.

The final scoreline read 18-9 and summed up the gulf between the two sides.

Despite his exploits on the course throughout his career, Woods has never been known for his prowess as a Ryder Cup player, boasting a mediocre 13-21-3 record.

The 45-year-old has however found success as a vice-captain in the famous biennial contest, and as a playing captain in the 2019 Presidents Cup, leading his side to victory at Royal Melbourne.