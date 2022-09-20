How Can I Play Le Golf National?
The Open de France venue near Paris is regarded as one of the most challenging on the DP World Tour
- (opens in new tab)
- (opens in new tab)
-
- (opens in new tab)
- Sign up to Golf Monthly Newsletter Newsletter
Golf tips and expert instruction, golf club reviews and the latest golf equipment.
Thank you for signing up to . You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.
The regular host of the oldest national Open on the DP World Tour, the Open de France, is Le Golf National in Paris.
There are actually 45 holes at Le Golf National, but the top-level action - which included the 2018 Ryder Cup - takes place on L'Albatros, a course designed by Hubert Chesneau and Robert Von Hagge, in consultation with Pierre Thevenin . The course is regarded as one of the best courses in France and one of the toughest on the DP World Tour, and is well known for the huge expanses of water throughout, as well as a lack of trees.
The water is necessary because the course is built on the clay silt of the Parisian basin, so without man-made lakes it would be too swampy to play after rain. Meanwhile, the scarcity of trees is equally deliberate, and is down to a decision by the French Golf Federation wanted a mature course from the outset, and not one that would need decades for trees to grow.
The closing stretch is one of the elements that makes the course particularly challenging. It begins with the par-4 15th that has water running alongside the right and an island green. Meanwhile, the 18th shares the same island, albeit with a separate green, making it one of the most distinctive - and tricky - finishes around. In between those, the par-3 16th also features water along its right, including at the green.
As well as the Ryder Cup and its regular status as host of the Open de France, Le Golf National is also due to host the golf competition of the 2024 Olympics.
If you'd like to experience a round at Le Golf National the good news is it's straightforward, with a standard course rate of €200. Meanwhile, there is also the option of staying at the resort in its Novotel hotel with packages from €170 for a round on L'Albatros with a night's stay and breakfast.
Book The Novotel Saint-Quentin en Yvelines (opens in new tab)
A four-star hotel within walking distance of Le Golf National's L'Albatros Course. The hotel has an outdoor pool with two restaurants and bar, a full-service spa and a sauna.
Mike has 25 years of experience in journalism, including writing on sports such as golf, football and cricket. Now a freelance writer for Golf Monthly, he is dedicated to covering the sport’s most newsworthy stories. Originally from East Yorkshire, Mike now resides in Canada, where the nearest course is less than a mile from his home. It’s there where he remains confident that, one of these days, he’ll play the 17th without finding the water. Kevin Cook’s acclaimed 2007 biography, Tommy’s Honour, about golf’s founding father and son, remains one of his all-time favourite sports books.
-
-
'Another Win For The Good Guys' - Gooch Takes Dig At Lowry
Reacting to his team victory for 4 Aces GC, Talor Gooch seemed to throw shade at Shane Lowry
By Hugo Pettman • Published
-
Open De France Purse, Prize Money And Field 2022
Nicolas Colsearts defends his title as the tournament returns for the first time since 2019
By Mike Hall • Published