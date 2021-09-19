Here's how to watch the Ryder Cup on the BBC, as well as all the timings you need for the showdown.

How To Watch The Ryder Cup On The BBC

Golf’s biggest event is finally upon us after a year’s delay due to Covid. With the world’s elite descending on Whistling Straits, here is how you can follow the event, either through television, or listening on the radio.

How To Watch The Ryder Cup On The BBC

Unfortunately the BBC will not be showing any live coverage from Wisconsin, with only highlights being available for TV viewers.

The highlights show will get underway on BBC 2 at midnight on Friday and Saturday, with the enthralling final day starting at the slightly earlier time of 23.20 on Sunday.

If you aren’t able to stay up till then, there will also be repeated highlights in the mornings, with day one highlights starting at 7.10 on Saturday, day two at 7.15 on Sunday and the final day’s action 13.30 on Monday.

BBC will be offering live radio coverage throughout the three-day event on BBC Radio 5 Live with Mark Chapman from 6pm each day.

How To Watch The Ryder Cup In The UK

For those able to access Sky Sports, here are all the timings you need for the event.

Tuesday

Live From The Ryder Cup – Sky Sports Golf (22:00)

Wednesday

Live From The Ryder Cup – Sky Sports Golf (14:00)

Thursday

Live From The Ryder Cup – Sky Sports Golf (14:00)

Ryder Cup Opening Ceremony – Sky Sports Main Event & Sky Sports Golf (22:00)

Friday

Live From The Ryder Cup – Sky Sports Golf (11:00)

Ryder Cup – Sky Sports Golf & Sky Sports Main Event (13:00)

Saturday

Live From The Ryder Cup – Sky Sports Golf (11:00)

Ryder Cup – Sky Sports Golf & Sky Sports Main Event (13:00)

Sunday

Ryder Cup – Sky Sports Golf (17:00) & Sky Sports Main Event (18:30)