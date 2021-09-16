Ryder Cup 2021: When Does It Start, Who Is Playing And How To Watch

All the information you need to know ahead of the 2021 Ryder Cup

The 2021 Ryder Cup is almost upon us. Fans, players and everyone involved in golf has had to wait a year longer than usual due to the Covid-19 pandemic, but with the teams in place, the best of Europe and USA are set to reignite their rivalry.

Europe triumphed 17.5-10.5 when the two sides met in 2018 at Le Golf National in Paris to make it six home wins on the trot, but America were victorious the last time the event was held stateside in 2016.

On paper, the 2021 edition should be a thriller played out over a world-class layout, and here’s where you’ll find all the information you need to know regarding start times, formats, teams, pairings and much more.

When does the Ryder Cup 2021 start?

This year’s event will run from September 24-26, with the opening ceremony kicking things off on the evening of September 23.

Where is it being played?

The 2021 Ryder Cup is being held at Whistling Straits for the first time. Located in Wisconsin, Whistling Straits has hosted three major championships: the 2004, 2010 and 2015 PGA Championship.

What is the format?

There are 28 points on offer across the three days. On Friday and Saturday, there are four foursomes and four fourball matches, the order of which is decided by the host captain, while the 12 decisive singles matches will be played on Sunday.

American captain Steve Stricker has opted for foursomes in the morning followed by fourballs in the afternoon on Friday and Saturday.

Each team is aiming to accumulate the 14.5 points required to win outright and should the contest end in a draw, the defending champions will retain the trophy.

Who is in the teams?

At the conclusion of the European Tour’s BMW PGA Championship, European captain Padraig Harrington finalised his 12-man team by naming Sergio Garcia, Ian Poulter and Shane Lowry as his three wildcard picks.

Opposite number Stricker added six wildcards to his six automatic qualifiers following the Tour Championship.

Here are the teams in full:

Team USA: Collin Morikawa, Dustin Johnson, Bryson DeChambeau, Justin Thomas, Brooks Koepka, Patrick Cantlay, Jordan Spieth (pick), Xander Schauffele (pick), Harris English (pick), Tony Finau (pick), Daniel Berger (pick), Scottie Scheffler (pick)

Team Europe: Jon Rahm, Tommy Fleetwood, Rory McIlroy, Paul Casey, Viktor Hovland, Matt Fitzpatrick, Tyrrell Hatton, Lee Westwood, Bernd Wiesberger, Sergio Garcia (pick), Ian Poulter (pick), Shane Lowry (pick)

How to watch the 2021 Ryder Cup

For UK viewers, head to Sky Sports Main Event or Sky Sports Golf to watch live, with coverage set to start at 1pm on Friday and Saturday, and 5pm on Sunday.

In the US, Friday and Saturday’s TV coverage gets underway at 8am EST on the Golf Channel, while Sunday’s action begins at 12pm EST on NBC. You can also catch every shot online at Peacock or RyderCup.com.

The Ryder Cup 2021 Opening Ceremony will commence at 4pm local time (10pm in the UK) on Thursday, September 23, where both captains will reveal their pairings for the opening session.

Ryder Cup 2021 tee times

All times BST (CST)

Friday AM foursomes

Match 1: 1.05pm (7.05am)

Match 2: 1.21pm (7.21am)

Match 3: 1.37pm (7.37am)

Match 4: 1.53pm (7.53am)

Friday PM fourballs

Match 1: 6.10pm (12.10pm)

Match 2: 6.26pm (12.26pm)

Match 3: 6.42pm (12.42pm)

Match 4: 6.58pm (12.58pm)

Saturday AM foursomes

Match 1: 1.05pm (7.05am)

Match 2: 1.21pm (7.21am)

Match 3: 1.37pm (7.37am)

Match 4: 1.53pm (7.53am)

Saturday PM fourballs

Match 1: 6.10pm (12.10pm)

Match 2: 6.26pm (12.26pm)

Match 3: 6.42pm (12.42pm)

Match 4: 6.58pm (12.58pm)

Sunday singles

Match 1: 5.04pm (11.04am)

Match 2: 5.15pm (11.15am)

Match 3: 5.26pm (11.26am)

Match 4: 5.37pm (11.37am)

Match 5: 5.48pm (11.48am)

Match 6: 5.59pm (11.59am)

Match 7: 6.10pm (12.10pm)

Match 8: 6.21pm (12.21pm)

Match 9: 6.32pm (12.32pm)

Match 10: 6.43pm (12.43pm)

Match 11: 6.54pm (12.54pm)

Match 12: 7.05pm (1.05pm)

What are the latest odds?

At the Ryder Cup, the home captain is able to set the course up to suit his team. It’s something that has proved crucial of late, with 2012’s ‘Miracle at Medinah’ the only away victory in the last seven contests.

And with the pandemic still making international travel difficult, the spectators in attendance will be mostly American – an added advantage for the hosts this year.

It’s little surprise then that the bookies have the American side as the hot favourites. Below are the latest odds:

USA: 1/2

Europe: 2/1

Tie: 12/1