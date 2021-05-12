Jeremy Ellwood puts the new PowaKaddy FX7 GPS electric trolley, packed with a whole host of handy features, through its paces out on the course

PowaKaddy FX7 GPS Electric Trolley Review

We’re more used to a three-wheel push trolley with a slightly cantankerous stand bag that constantly twists round.

So the first delight of the Powakaddy FX7 GPS electric trolley was that the Powakaddy Dri Tech Cart Bag we were also using stayed firmly in place throughout the round thanks to its Key-Lock base, regardless of the terrain.

Pretty much everything is easy to find and use on the full-colour touchscreen, with the crucial front, middle and back distances clearly visible in varying light conditions.

There are probably more features than we would ever use but plenty of golfers perhaps do want to count the calories they’re burning these days!

The speed settings and automatic stopping distances are easy to use and adjust, although at first our early-morning walking pace did seem to want to naturally sit right between two speed settings. Once we were fully in the zone, the brisker of the two became just right.

The facility to measure shot distances was really useful on a day when we were also testing other club and ball products.

It’s no secret that some of the deterrents to power trolleys in the past were weight, size, ease of assembly and the charging process.

All of these are problems of the past with the PowaKaddy FX7 GPS electric trolley, which not only looks sleek and stylish, but also weighs a fraction of some of those trolleys of yesteryear.

It’s simple to fold away to a manageably compact size via a clever one-click system, and the 30V lithium Plug ‘n’ Play battery is more streamline and powerful than ever.

But for us, perhaps the key USP is the comprehensive fully integrated GPS facility that comes preloaded with 40,000 courses with no fees or subscriptions.

This means the FX7 GPS really is effectively a one-stop-shop for all the modern golfer’s needs and desires. With everything right in front of you in one place, there should be fewer distractions as you play, leaving you to really focus on the shot in hand.

Of course, if you always use a power trolley, this could mean you don’t have to also invest in a separate GPS, although you may need to have some sort of contingency plan if the dreaded trolley ban comes in during winter.