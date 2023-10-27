Under Armour UA Charged Draw 2 Spikeless Golf Shoes Review

I have always been a fan of the Under Armour shoe styling, and I like a shoe where you can tell who has made it from a distance. The UA Charged Draw 2 Spikeless Golf Shoes give that clear Under Armour styling that has become so popular on Tour and in the amateur ranks. The shoe is very comfortable to wear straight out of the box, and the shoe laces are lovely and long, meaning they are easy to tie up.

These shoes are spikeless, but over the several months I have been testing them, I have never once slipped on a shot, or felt that I didn't have stable traction. This was even when playing on several different conditions over the temperamental English summer.

Romford Golf Club was one of the several courses the shoes were tested at, (Image credit: Future)

There is a massive issue that I need to flag, I was expecting these shoes to be waterproof, on the Under Armour website they claim the shoes have received the “Never-Wet treatment to keep you cool & dry” - I can confirm that they did not keep my feet dry, on a morning where there had been heavy overnight rain the shoes did leak from the top while walking through some long grass. Now I know the “Never-Wet Treatment” means the shoes are not as waterproof as some of the brand’s other models, but it was disappointing that just walking through wet grass had caused a leak.

The excellent spikeless sole gave fantastic grip while playing. (Image credit: Future)

The issues around waterproof aside, the shoes look great but also are lovely to walk a round in. The foam sole and spineless nature of the shoes mean they are very lightweight. This means that you rarely notice them, which like a good football referee, is something that means you know they are putting in a good performance. Post round it is certainly worth trying to get them clean as possible, the white/black option I tested do take a little work to keep clean… but which white shoes don’t?

I had been looking forward to testing this product and I was certainly not disappointed. I will be choosing wisely when to use them, and might put them away for drier weather - but they are certainly staying close to the clubs ready for the next outing soon.