Puma Proadapt Alphacat Leather Golf Shoes Review
The latest in Puma's long list of golf shoes, what can the Alphacat Leather offer you on and off course?
Another solid spikeless golf shoe offering from Puma. While the design for us is uninspiring, the Alphacat Leather is a comfortable and rock solid when it comes to performance. Ultimately, 2021's original Proadapt Alphacat is still a better spikeless shoe.
-
+
On and off course versatility
-
+
Adaptfoam gives great cushioning
-
+
Easy to keep clean
-
-
Unoriginal styling
-
-
Better spikeless outsoles out there
Golf tips and expert instruction, golf club reviews and the latest golf equipment.
Thank you for signing up to Golf Monthly. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.
Puma Proadapt Alphacat Leather Golf Shoes Review
In 2021, Puma introduced us to the Proadapt Alphacat golf shoe - an impressive spikeless golf shoe with some unique styling and performance characteristics. For 2022, Puma has released an all-leather version of the Alphacat, available in either white or black. Could this version improve on the original to make it one of the best golf shoes on the market? If you've read my verdict already, you'll see that the Alphacat Leather falls short of that mark. In this review, I'll explain why it's still a very solid golf shoe and that it's just lacking in some added details.
I tested the Alphacat Leather across multiple rounds out on course to get a really good idea as to whether there were any performance benefits versus the original shoe. From a comfort perspective, the Alphacat Leather outperforms the original shoe and lots of other spikeless shoes on the market for that matter. It uses the same Adaptfoam midsole cushioning that I've always found to be impressive in Puma shoes.
There's enough cushioning and energy return to support your foot throughout a 18-hole walk and the leather upper makes for a much softer golf shoe than the original Alphacat. The leather upper is also really easy to wipe clean so I can see these shoes staying fresh and clean for a long time after first use.
Where the Alphacat Leather falls down for me is the styling - put simply these are a very boring golf shoe aesthetically. Compared to other spikeless golf shoes like the G/FORE MG4x2, Ecco Biom C4 and FootJoy Fuel, the Alphacat Leather is rather tepid to look at. Certainly if you want a fairly nuetral shoe to match up with the majority of your other golf apparel these are great, but for me it doesn't inspire much joy when you lace them up. While the leather upper creates a more sedate look than the original Alphacat, for me it also looks very similar to a lot of recent Puma golf shoes. Not that it's a terrible thing, but it would be nice to see Puma mix it up a little.
I've been able to test the Alphacat Leather in dry and wet conditions on the golf course and can report that the spikeless outsole . There's still better performing spkieless outsoles out there in my opinion - see the FootJoy Pro SL or Skechers Go Golf Drive 5 - but this Puma spikeless outsole still performs in multiple conditions. Overall this is a solid performing spikeless golf shoe at a competitive price in the current market. But for some uninspiring styling, the Puma Proadapt Alphacat Leather golf shoe will offer you a very comfortable walk on the links.
Dan is a Staff Writer and has been with the Golf Monthly team since early 2021. Dan graduated with a Masters in International Journalism from the University of Sussex and primarily looks after equipment reviews and buyer's guides on the website. Dan was a custom fit specialist at American Golf for two years and has brought his expertise in golf equipment to a huge range of buyer's guides and reviews on the website. A left handed golfer, his handicap index is currently 9.8 and he plays at Fulford Heath Golf Club in the West Midlands. His golfing highlight is shooting 76 at Essendon Golf Club on his first ever round with his Golf Monthly colleagues. Dan also runs his own cricket podcast and website in his spare time.
Dan is currently playing:
Driver: Ping G425 Max
Fairway: Ping G425 Max
Hybrid: TaylorMade Rocketballz
Irons: Ping i59 (4-PW)
Wedges: Ping Glide Forged Pro
Putter: Wilson Staff Infinite Buckingham
Ball: TaylorMade TP5 Pix
-
PGA Tour Explains 'Inadvertent Error' That Led to Garcia Penalty
In a tweet, the Tour clarified that the Spaniard should have been allowed more time to search for his ball
By Andrew Wright • Published
-
First Ever UK Asian Tour Event To Offer Free Entry For Fans
The newly-developed International Series will head to Slaley Hall in June, with it being announced that there will be free entry for all four days of action
By Matt Cradock • Published
-
'Mickelson Had Gambling Losses Of $40m' - Upcoming Biography Reveals
In an online piece, it was reported that Mickelson allegedly lost $40 million in a four-year period
By Matt Cradock • Published