Puma Proadapt Alphacat Leather Golf Shoes Review

In 2021, Puma introduced us to the Proadapt Alphacat golf shoe - an impressive spikeless golf shoe with some unique styling and performance characteristics. For 2022, Puma has released an all-leather version of the Alphacat, available in either white or black. Could this version improve on the original to make it one of the best golf shoes on the market? If you've read my verdict already, you'll see that the Alphacat Leather falls short of that mark. In this review, I'll explain why it's still a very solid golf shoe and that it's just lacking in some added details.

I tested the Alphacat Leather across multiple rounds out on course to get a really good idea as to whether there were any performance benefits versus the original shoe. From a comfort perspective, the Alphacat Leather outperforms the original shoe and lots of other spikeless shoes on the market for that matter. It uses the same Adaptfoam midsole cushioning that I've always found to be impressive in Puma shoes.

(Image credit: Future)

There's enough cushioning and energy return to support your foot throughout a 18-hole walk and the leather upper makes for a much softer golf shoe than the original Alphacat. The leather upper is also really easy to wipe clean so I can see these shoes staying fresh and clean for a long time after first use.

Where the Alphacat Leather falls down for me is the styling - put simply these are a very boring golf shoe aesthetically. Compared to other spikeless golf shoes like the G/FORE MG4x2, Ecco Biom C4 and FootJoy Fuel, the Alphacat Leather is rather tepid to look at. Certainly if you want a fairly nuetral shoe to match up with the majority of your other golf apparel these are great, but for me it doesn't inspire much joy when you lace them up. While the leather upper creates a more sedate look than the original Alphacat, for me it also looks very similar to a lot of recent Puma golf shoes. Not that it's a terrible thing, but it would be nice to see Puma mix it up a little.

(Image credit: Future)

I've been able to test the Alphacat Leather in dry and wet conditions on the golf course and can report that the spikeless outsole . There's still better performing spkieless outsoles out there in my opinion - see the FootJoy Pro SL or Skechers Go Golf Drive 5 - but this Puma spikeless outsole still performs in multiple conditions. Overall this is a solid performing spikeless golf shoe at a competitive price in the current market. But for some uninspiring styling, the Puma Proadapt Alphacat Leather golf shoe will offer you a very comfortable walk on the links.