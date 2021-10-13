In this review of the Mizuno Wave Nexlite 008 BOA golf shoe, we take it out on course to test the grip, durability and comfort of this unique offering.

Mizuno Wave Nexlite 008 BOA Golf Shoe Review

Probably not as well known for its shoes as for its irons and wedges, Mizuno shoes often fly under the radar of many golfers.

However, ignore them at your peril as the Mizuno Wave Nexlite 008 BOA golf shoes are one of the most comfortable on the market.

The headline with this pair of golf shoes is how light they are.

At just 235 grams per shoe (in a size 7), the Nexlite 008 BOA deliver a feeling of weightlessness out on the course that is almost unmatched and one of the best spikeless shoes we’ve tested.

Compare this to the 400g weight of the market-leading spikeless shoe the FootJoy Pro SL, and it’s an impressive bit of weight loss.

It’s that out-the-box comfort and weightlessness that sets it apart from its rivals.

Additionally, the BOA system also ensures golfers of all foot shapes and sizes will be able to find a comfortable fit no matter what.

The fastener sits on the upper of the shoe and is comfortable out of the way, so it can’t accidentally be released while you’re walking.

The X10 rubber sole and tread is one of the better spikeless offerings we’ve used and provided plenty of grip in the dry.

The shoes were decent in damper conditions but we’d probably the say the spikeless outsole of the FootJoy Pro SL or Skechers Go Golf range are better in wet conditions.

That doesn’t mean you can’t wear this shoe all year round though.

Despite it not having a fully leather upper, this shoe is fully waterproof – with a 1-year guarantee from Mizuno – and this means playability in all conditions.

Other design features that help the life span on the Nexlite 008 BOA is the silicone toe wrap.

Often you’ll find the synthetic upper of the right shoe (left shoe for left handed golfers) will wear away due to the follow through position.

This protects the material from fading way and is a nice touch by Mizuno to lengthen the lifespan on these shoes.

They’re a well thought out and comfortable pair of golf shoes. Without a doubt, the ultra-lightweight design is what makes these shoes stand out from the crowd.

Available in three colours in men’s sizes (grey, black and navy) and two in women’s sizes (grey and sky blue) our only real issue is the brown leather section on the heel of the shoe, which features on every colourway.