Bettinardi BB-1 2022 Putter Review

The Bettinardi BB-1 2022 Putter is an upgrade to previous BB-1 versions as it is now milled from a single block of 303 Stainless Steel for better feel and more durability.The face has also come in for some extra treatment as the new Aggressive Flymill face features a flat face with deeper grooves that will create a softer feel. That is because there will be less of the face to make contact with the ball, which is turn creates a softer sound that is perceived as softer feel.

Bettinardi putters have always been good at this and the BB-1 2022 model is no different. There is even a mill grind on the back edge of the putter, if you like that sort of thing. The feel at impact is very solid out of the middle and you will know if you miss it. This backs up the impression of a premium putter, even if in this model the sound is a little thinner than some of the others in the BB range due to the narrower blade style.

At address the Bettinardi BB-1 2022 putter seems to have quite a long blade length which helps the forgiveness, which is pretty good for this head design. The plumbers neck hosel creates a half toe hang and the shaft has 70° lie angle and comes in 34 and 35 inch shafts, or any custom length if you order direct online.

The head is finished off in a dark grey PVD finish, which is a halfway house between black and silver that you usually find on these premium putter heads and is a good compromise for those who like a stealth look that is not too dark.

The Bettinardi branded Lamkin Sink Fit grip is a pistol shape with a flat front and take on the Greek key pattern gives a rough feel to the rubber that enhances your grip. You can also opt for a Jumbo version if you prefer to take your hands out of the stroke more.

The premium looks come with a premium price and this puts the Bettinardi BB-1 2022 putter right at the top end of the market and it is worthy of this position. It might lack a little pizzazz, but it is a precision instrument and will suit anyone who likes traditional classic looks in a 100% milled steel putter design.