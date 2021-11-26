Paul Foston – My Golf Masterclass Review

Paul Foston – My Golf Masterclass is a series of short films – 60 in all – covering technical aspects of playing better golf. Not all are what might be termed pure technical instruction videos, as they also include some general chats about strategy, such as which clubs to have in your bag.

Paul Foston is a Golf Monthly Top 25 coach and an Advanced Fellow PGA Professional and, since 2005, has run the Paul Foston Golf Academy.

Each video is short. Some are only minute and a half, others around six minutes long, but most are just over two or three minutes. This makes them suitable for quick aide memoires when on the practice ground or driving range.

The 60 videos are divided into sections: Pre Shot Routine; The Art of Chipping and Pitching; Perfect Your Putting; Master the Bunkers; Formula for the Full Swing; The Big Hitters; Course Strategy; Shaping Your Shots; Faults and Fixes; Getting to Know Your Distances.

(Image credit: Paul Foston Golf Academy)

The videos in Paul Foston - My Golf Masterclass do presume some knowledge and experience of golf and its terminology. He advises that the videos are best watched in the order they appear to prevent coming across terminology not previously explained. But several of the terms do not get defined whichever order you view them in.

One helpful aspect is the way that Paul Foston highlights common mistakes and demonstrates them and how to rectify them. Often knowing what not to do can be as handy as what to do. Most of us know what we should be doing – what is often key is why we are not doing that ourselves.

Paul Foston particularly specialises in the short game: “53% of shots are played from 29 yards and in”. The Masterclass is at its strongest on chipping technique and advice.

The advice generally is a mixture of the general basics with some intriguing minutia – he covers where to place the your bag when you play a shot and how to approach the ball, for example.

From the big ideas to the little tips there is much to be gleaned from this series of videos.