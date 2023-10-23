FootJoy Women's HydroLite Pants Review

Golf rain pants aren’t the most glamorous of garments. But when it’s teaming it down I couldn’t care less whether they’d look good so this one is all about the performance and practicality for me.

Firstly these are the easiest trousers I’ve ever had to whip on fast as the heavens opened. With a clasp and popper fastener at the top they zip up and on like a regular pair of pants. No need to kick off the shoes or in my case FootJoy Winter Boots, as the legs on these beauties have both a zip and Velcro to allow them to be pulled on over even the bulkiest of footwear.

(Image credit: Katie Dawkins)

Thanks to all these adjustable elements and the elasticated (fairly high) waist, these trousers felt amazing on and looked good. They come on 2 leg lengths (31” and 33”) which will please the taller women out there. I found these more comfortable than the HydroKnit trouser and more flattering. They are slightly deeper in the crotch and higher waisted so fitted more comfortably. They also marry up beautifully with the cinched waist of FootJoy’s HydroLite jacket. With 5 colors to choose from I can see a need for a wardrobe for my waterproofs!

(Image credit: Katie Dawkins)

With 2 fairly deep pockets at the side and 2 more decent ones at the back, your scorecard and bits n bobs can be carried safely. The back pocket fits a mobile phone happily and you can expect a dry device at the end of the round, thanks to the flap that sits over.

They are so lightweight there’s not reason not to keep them stashed in your bag just in case! The tech packed into theses trousers mean they’ll keep you dry in some seriously hefty showers. They do exactly what they say on the tin. Keep you dry whilst feeling lightweight. They don’t feel sweaty in more muggy conditions thanks to this featherweight feel, so brilliant at any time of the year. Given our British summertime track record these are an absolute winner in my book.

