FootJoy Women's HydroLite Pants Review
We put these ultra-light waterproof trousers to the test and they didn't disappoint
These pants are outstanding performers in wet weather and extremely practical. Another great staple for the winter golfing wardrobe from FootJoy. These pants also work beautifully in warmer weather when the rain makes an unexpected appearance, thanks to the super light weight design.
Flattering and comfortable
Suitable for taller women
Could be more fitted but let’s face it nobody is looking in driving rain
Why you can trust Golf Monthly Our expert reviewers spend hours testing and comparing products and services so you can choose the best for you. Find out more about how we test.
Golf rain pants aren’t the most glamorous of garments. But when it’s teaming it down I couldn’t care less whether they’d look good so this one is all about the performance and practicality for me.
Firstly these are the easiest trousers I’ve ever had to whip on fast as the heavens opened. With a clasp and popper fastener at the top they zip up and on like a regular pair of pants. No need to kick off the shoes or in my case FootJoy Winter Boots, as the legs on these beauties have both a zip and Velcro to allow them to be pulled on over even the bulkiest of footwear.
Thanks to all these adjustable elements and the elasticated (fairly high) waist, these trousers felt amazing on and looked good. They come on 2 leg lengths (31” and 33”) which will please the taller women out there. I found these more comfortable than the HydroKnit trouser and more flattering. They are slightly deeper in the crotch and higher waisted so fitted more comfortably. They also marry up beautifully with the cinched waist of FootJoy’s HydroLite jacket. With 5 colors to choose from I can see a need for a wardrobe for my waterproofs!
With 2 fairly deep pockets at the side and 2 more decent ones at the back, your scorecard and bits n bobs can be carried safely. The back pocket fits a mobile phone happily and you can expect a dry device at the end of the round, thanks to the flap that sits over.
They are so lightweight there’s not reason not to keep them stashed in your bag just in case! The tech packed into theses trousers mean they’ll keep you dry in some seriously hefty showers. They do exactly what they say on the tin. Keep you dry whilst feeling lightweight. They don’t feel sweaty in more muggy conditions thanks to this featherweight feel, so brilliant at any time of the year. Given our British summertime track record these are an absolute winner in my book.
For more waterproof protection, check out our specific guides on the best golf rain jackets, or best golf rain gear.
Katie is an Advanced PGA professional with over 20 years of coaching experience. She helps golfers of every age and ability to be the best versions of themselves. In January 2022 she was named as one of Golf Monthly's Top 50 Coaches.
Katie coaches the individual and uses her vast experience in technique, psychology and golf fitness to fix problems in a logical manner that is effective - she makes golf simple. Katie is now based at the stunning Hamptworth Golf Club on the edge of the New Forest. An experienced club coach, she developed GardenGOLF during lockdown and as well as coaching at Hamptworth she freelances, operating via pop-up clinics and travelling to clients homes to help them use their space to improve.
She has coached tour pros on both LET tour and the Challenge Tour as well as introduced many a beginner to the game.
Katie has been writing instructional content for magazines for 20 years. Her creative approach to writing is fuelled by her sideline as an artist.
