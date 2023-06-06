FootJoy Women's HydroKnit Trousers Review
Katie Dawkins test drives the Women's HydroKnit Trousers from FootJoy to see how they perform come rain or shine
These lightweight, waterproof trousers could easily pass as a regular pair of golf trousers. Though they could be more fitted in the leg they kept us bone dry helped maximise mobility. Most will prefer these over a standard pair of waterproof bottoms.
-
+
Wide range of sizing from XS - XXL
-
+
Two leg length options - regular and long
-
+
Lightweight and thin material
-
-
The baggy fit will remind you these are waterproof bottoms
FootJoy Women's HydroKnit Trousers Review
These are waterproof trousers that move with you, thanks to the four way stretch. I would say that they feel like a regular pair of golfing trousers with the added waterproof protection. Looks wise on the other hand I would have liked to have seen more of a tapered leg, as seen in some of the water repellent trousers among the best golf pants. But the protection on offer is excellent and perhaps the process of pulling them on and off would have been a challenge if the design was different.
They come in a generous array of sizes and also the added bonus of two leg length options. Available in both navy and black there should be something for everyone to choose from. They look particularly great paired with FootJoy's Women's HydroKnit Jacket when playing on a day with rain in the forecast.
The material these are made from is waterproof yet offers decent breathability. I'd be tempted on a wet summer's day to wear cycling shorts under these and forget the trousers. The design is almost jean like at the top and has the added advantage of an elasticated waist at the back. Making the comfort levels high and allowing the fabric to move with you as you swing and traverse the course.
The material is so thin and lightweight that you can fold them down compactly and
fit them in your jacket pocket! They also come out pretty much uncreased when retrieved from whichever pocket they've been stored in. If you carry your bag whether in the Winter or when you're having a little practice on a summer's evening, these will be a great addition to your on-course kit. Almost weightless yet so handy if the heavens open.
Brilliantly they machine wash on a cold cycle, too, placing them among the best women's golf clothes. In conclusion, FootJoy has yet again nailed it with the Women's Hydroknit trousers in creating a lightweight, versatile pair of pants suitable for rainy days all year round. The loose fit versus a traditional golf trouser means you can slide them over the top but you could easily where them on their own if you wanted a bit more protection.
Katie is an Advanced PGA professional with over 20 years of coaching experience. She helps golfers of every age and ability to be the best versions of themselves. In January 2022 she was named as one of Golf Monthly's Top 50 Coaches.
Katie coaches the individual and uses her vast experience in technique, psychology and golf fitness to fix problems in a logical manner that is effective - she makes golf simple. Katie is now based at the stunning Hamptworth Golf Club on the edge of the New Forest. An experienced club coach, she developed GardenGOLF during lockdown and as well as coaching at Hamptworth she freelances, operating via pop-up clinics and travelling to clients homes to help them use their space to improve.
She has coached tour pros on both LET tour and the Challenge Tour as well as introduced many a beginner to the game.
Katie has been writing instructional content for magazines for 20 years. Her creative approach to writing is fuelled by her sideline as an artist.
