FootJoy Women's HydroKnit Trousers Review

These are waterproof trousers that move with you, thanks to the four way stretch. I would say that they feel like a regular pair of golfing trousers with the added waterproof protection. Looks wise on the other hand I would have liked to have seen more of a tapered leg, as seen in some of the water repellent trousers among the best golf pants. But the protection on offer is excellent and perhaps the process of pulling them on and off would have been a challenge if the design was different.

Great fit around the waist and behind, still fairly baggy in the leg (Image credit: FootJoy)

They come in a generous array of sizes and also the added bonus of two leg length options. Available in both navy and black there should be something for everyone to choose from. They look particularly great paired with FootJoy's Women's HydroKnit Jacket when playing on a day with rain in the forecast.

The material these are made from is waterproof yet offers decent breathability. I'd be tempted on a wet summer's day to wear cycling shorts under these and forget the trousers. The design is almost jean like at the top and has the added advantage of an elasticated waist at the back. Making the comfort levels high and allowing the fabric to move with you as you swing and traverse the course.

These trousers are a great fit and look fabulous with the Hydroknit navy jacket (Image credit: Katie Dawkins)

The material is so thin and lightweight that you can fold them down compactly and

fit them in your jacket pocket! They also come out pretty much uncreased when retrieved from whichever pocket they've been stored in. If you carry your bag whether in the Winter or when you're having a little practice on a summer's evening, these will be a great addition to your on-course kit. Almost weightless yet so handy if the heavens open.

FootJoy's Hydroknit waterproof trousers keep you dry as a bone in even heavy downpours or light Summer showers (Image credit: Katie Dawkins)

Brilliantly they machine wash on a cold cycle, too, placing them among the best women's golf clothes. In conclusion, FootJoy has yet again nailed it with the Women's Hydroknit trousers in creating a lightweight, versatile pair of pants suitable for rainy days all year round. The loose fit versus a traditional golf trouser means you can slide them over the top but you could easily where them on their own if you wanted a bit more protection.