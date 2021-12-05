Footjoy Women's Hydroknit Jacket Review

A 100% waterproof jacket with the feel of a midlayer, this was a joy to play in.

Moves with you when you swing
Light and easy to swing in, comfort wise you’d mistake this for a mid layer. Introduce a sharp shower and you stay dry. Genius.

    Lightweight and really easy to swing in

    100% waterproof

    Flattering fit with princess seams, plenty of thought has gone into how a jackets should fit a woman

    Limited to 2 fairly safe colour choices in this year's offering

    Pretty pricey at £200rrp but worth it if used as a main jacket

Katie Dawkins

The clue is in the name, Hydroknit. 2.5 layers of wet-weather repellent fabric are knitted together to bead moisture away from its shell. Making it 100% waterproof. 

Comfort is paramount when playing winter golf and with a 4 way stretch this feels more pullover than waterproof jacket. It keeps you at the optimum temperature with the clever “knit” technology being totally breathable. 

Jump into those April showers and especially the Summer downpours we can experience on the course and you won't overheat in this. The Hydroknit jacket keeps you comfortableas well as dry. 

Velcro fasteners on the cuffs ensure the weather stays outside this jacket and the player is snug and dry

With a 3year waterproof warranty you can’t grumble at all. Nobody likes to swing a driver all trussed up like a Christmas Turkey. The lightweight feel to this garment is really freeing, yet it does an excellent job protecting you from the elements with sealed seams throughout. The cuffs have a velcro tab to ensure no wet stuff gets in and no heat gets out. The neck is high enough to protect you but not too high to be intrusive as you swing. There's room enough to squirrel one of the Best Base Layers on the market underneath and you'll be good to go on a frosty morning.

Superb fit is both flattering and practical

That’s the performance factor, what does it look like on? It is a very flattering jacket and feels soft to the touch. Available in navy/aquamarine and grey/hot pink (plus last years black and red versions are out there too) you are spoilt for choice in the shade department. Something for everyone, whether you prefer cool, warm, vibrant or classic. 

The jacket boasts an internal waist cord to cinch in the body for an hourglass look if desired. Princess seams (accentuating a womanly shape) at the front and back are designed to flatter and do so. A great deal of thought has gone into this and it pays off. 

Is it a touch too expensive for a lightweight waterproof? If it outperforms many of the Best Waterproof Jackets on the market we'd say not. Lightweight and outstanding protective qualities and style to boot, it's a gem of a garment.

Katie is an Advanced PGA professional with over 20 years of coaching experience. She helps golfers of every age and ability to be the best versions of themselves. 


Katie coaches the individual and uses her vast experience in technique, psychology and golf fitness to fix problems in a logical manner that is effective - she makes golf simple. 


She has coached tour pros on both LET tour and the Challenge Tour as well as introduced many a beginner to the game. An experienced club coach, she developed GardenGOLF and now freelances, operating via pop-up clinics and travelling to clients homes to help them use their space to improve. 


Katie has been writing instructional content for magazines for 20 years. Her creative approach to writing is fuelled by her sideline as an artist. 

