Footjoy Women's Hydroknit Jacket Review

The clue is in the name, Hydroknit. 2.5 layers of wet-weather repellent fabric are knitted together to bead moisture away from its shell. Making it 100% waterproof.

Comfort is paramount when playing winter golf and with a 4 way stretch this feels more pullover than waterproof jacket. It keeps you at the optimum temperature with the clever “knit” technology being totally breathable.

Jump into those April showers and especially the Summer downpours we can experience on the course and you won't overheat in this. The Hydroknit jacket keeps you comfortableas well as dry.

(Image credit: Tom Miles)

With a 3year waterproof warranty you can’t grumble at all. Nobody likes to swing a driver all trussed up like a Christmas Turkey. The lightweight feel to this garment is really freeing, yet it does an excellent job protecting you from the elements with sealed seams throughout. The cuffs have a velcro tab to ensure no wet stuff gets in and no heat gets out. The neck is high enough to protect you but not too high to be intrusive as you swing. There's room enough to squirrel one of the Best Base Layers on the market underneath and you'll be good to go on a frosty morning.

(Image credit: Tom Miles)

That’s the performance factor, what does it look like on? It is a very flattering jacket and feels soft to the touch. Available in navy/aquamarine and grey/hot pink (plus last years black and red versions are out there too) you are spoilt for choice in the shade department. Something for everyone, whether you prefer cool, warm, vibrant or classic.

The jacket boasts an internal waist cord to cinch in the body for an hourglass look if desired. Princess seams (accentuating a womanly shape) at the front and back are designed to flatter and do so. A great deal of thought has gone into this and it pays off.

Is it a touch too expensive for a lightweight waterproof? If it outperforms many of the Best Waterproof Jackets on the market we'd say not. Lightweight and outstanding protective qualities and style to boot, it's a gem of a garment.