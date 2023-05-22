"You Won't Find A Better Iron For This Price" MacGregor MT-86 OS Iron Review

MacGregor MT-86 OS Iron Review

MacGregor is a brand from yesteryear making something of a comeback. To what extent depends on where you live but if you’re in the US, you’ll be lucky enough to be able to get your hands on the MT86 OS irons. I say lucky because there’s a lot to like about this players’ distance iron, especially given the modest price of $799 for a 4-PW set.

From the back, you’d be forgiven for thinking this iron was a blade iron based on how it looks. Coincidentally it does come in a bladed version, the MT-86 Pro, reserved for the better ball striker. The MT-86 OS, however, is a hollow-headed iron filled with polymer to enhance the feel via more subtle acoustics. It sits behind a 2mm managing steel face said to provide high ball speeds through high levels of flexibility.

At address, this iron sits beautifully, managing to be both compact but generous to the eye and with a hint of offset. The top line is relatively thin but the sole is fairly wide and the finish has a gentle shine to it without dazzling the eyes when the sun gleans off it. I found it hard not to draw comparisons with the TaylorMade P790 iron here - both are hollow irons filled with a foam material, have a screw in the toe and both have a 7-iron loft of 30.5° - so it made sense to put them head to head in testing. With the MT86 OS, I had the KBS Tour shaft whereas the P790 had a Dynamic Gold 105 shaft.

This iron ticks the boxes for looks and it definitely does the same for feel. It offers plenty of distance (more on that later) but it doesn’t shout about the fact it’s long. The impact experience is comparable with the best irons for low handicappers - the foam in the head doing a good job of dampening vibrations and reducing the sharp acoustics, arguably more so than the P790, which has a firmer overall sensation to it.

In terms of performance, this iron impressed. Overall, it probably finished a yard or so shy of the P790 with a marginally lower ball speed - no big deal, especially because it seemed to be just as consistent. There’s more that enough forgiveness built into these club heads. Dispersion in both directions was admirable - you’d have to impart an especially poor swing to miss the green with the MT86 OS irons.

This iron is versatile too - it can hit all the shots, something I really put to the test during various range sessions and on-course testing. Low, high, draw, fade, this iron could pull it off - frankly, I had a really enjoyable time putting this iron through its paces. The shot shape bias was pretty neutral despite the offset, which lower handicappers will appreciate, and the sole width gives a decent amount of margin for error.

The MT-86 OS iron has the potential to compete with the major players among the best golf irons. Sure, fitting options are more limited, but via the website you’re able to select one of four flex options and either half or a full inch shorter or longer, if you know your spec - so that's something. For those seeking performance among the best budget irons, the MT-86 OS irons are among the leading contenders on the market - you won't find a better iron for this price.