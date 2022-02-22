Wilson Launch Pad 2022 Iron Review

Joel Tadman gives his verdict on the new Launch Pad irons from Wilson

There might be a trend towards new irons getting slimmer but one model that undoubtedly bucks that is the new Launch Pad iron from Wilson for 2022. Replacing the version of the same name from two years ago, this is a super game improvement model for the golfer seeking maximum assistance for speed, strike and shot direction.

(Image credit: Future)

The 2022 Launch Pad irons are hollow like a metalwood for speed and boast maximum forgiveness through the turf thanks to the wide sole, helping achieve smaller and shallower divots and rescue a heavy contact by keeping the leading edge up. The back wall of the iron has been thinned out to move more weight lower in the head for added launch.

At address, you’ll notice the slightly thinner topline and at the rear, a new paint job is designed to resist scuffing and it certainly enhances the shelf appeal too. There’s generous offset and the back of the sole is visible behind the topline of the long and mid irons but the look will certainly inspire confidence for the inconsistent ball striker.

(Image credit: Future)

The 7-iron loft remains at 30° so it isn’t super strong and will help get the ball airborne, ably assisted by the lightweight Project X Evnflow graphite shaft we tested them in at AF Golf in Peterborough and on the course at Burghley Park Golf Club.

The shaft and configuration of the entire club means it feels easy to swing this faster, we swung it around 2-3 mph quicker on average but the average carry distance was comparable with smaller steel shafted irons of a similar loft.

The height was similar too, which suggests the benefits of the design in terms of launch and distance tail off as swing speed increases and that it is the lower swing speed that will really see the performance gains by switching into an iron like this.

(Image credit: Howard Boylan)

The wide sole does a really good job of picking the ball cleanly from the turf and rescuing iffy strikes, but for those trying to compress the ball like you should with a downward attack angle might find the turf interaction too clunky, and the resistance too severe.

But for the golfer that wants an iron that is easy to hit, the Launch Pad delivers. It’s a great starting option for those new to the game that can then progress into something more traditional in design once their ability has improved.