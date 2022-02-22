Wilson Launch Pad 2022 Iron Review
In this Wilson Launch Pad 2022 iron review, Joel Tadman tests it both on the launch monitor and the golf course to assess the performance
An easy to hit iron for the beginner and high handicapper that is inconsistent with where they contact the ground and ball. Gets the ball in the air easily, with good distance and a solid, powerful feel.
Confidence inspiring looks
Easy to launch and swing faster
Effective in reducing the impact of heavy strikes
Wide soles limit ball striking progression
Will look too chunky for some
Joel Tadman gives his verdict on the new Launch Pad irons from Wilson
There might be a trend towards new irons getting slimmer but one model that undoubtedly bucks that is the new Launch Pad iron from Wilson for 2022. Replacing the version of the same name from two years ago, this is a super game improvement model for the golfer seeking maximum assistance for speed, strike and shot direction.
The 2022 Launch Pad irons are hollow like a metalwood for speed and boast maximum forgiveness through the turf thanks to the wide sole, helping achieve smaller and shallower divots and rescue a heavy contact by keeping the leading edge up. The back wall of the iron has been thinned out to move more weight lower in the head for added launch.
At address, you’ll notice the slightly thinner topline and at the rear, a new paint job is designed to resist scuffing and it certainly enhances the shelf appeal too. There’s generous offset and the back of the sole is visible behind the topline of the long and mid irons but the look will certainly inspire confidence for the inconsistent ball striker.
The 7-iron loft remains at 30° so it isn’t super strong and will help get the ball airborne, ably assisted by the lightweight Project X Evnflow graphite shaft we tested them in at AF Golf in Peterborough and on the course at Burghley Park Golf Club.
The shaft and configuration of the entire club means it feels easy to swing this faster, we swung it around 2-3 mph quicker on average but the average carry distance was comparable with smaller steel shafted irons of a similar loft.
The height was similar too, which suggests the benefits of the design in terms of launch and distance tail off as swing speed increases and that it is the lower swing speed that will really see the performance gains by switching into an iron like this.
The wide sole does a really good job of picking the ball cleanly from the turf and rescuing iffy strikes, but for those trying to compress the ball like you should with a downward attack angle might find the turf interaction too clunky, and the resistance too severe.
But for the golfer that wants an iron that is easy to hit, the Launch Pad delivers. It’s a great starting option for those new to the game that can then progress into something more traditional in design once their ability has improved.
Joel has worked in the golf industry for over 12 years covering both instruction and more recently equipment. He now oversees all product content here at Golf Monthly, managing a team of talented and passionate writers and presenters in delivering the most thorough and accurate reviews, buying advice, comparisons and deals to help the reader find exactly what they are looking for. So whether it's the latest driver, irons, putter or laser rangefinder, Joel has his finger on the pulse keeping up to date with the latest releases in golf. He is also responsible for all content on irons and golf tech, including distance measuring devices and launch monitors.
During these enjoyable years he has had some money-can't-buy experiences, like interviewing Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy one-on-one and covering the 2010 Ryder Cup at Celtic Manor.
One of his career highlights came when covering the 2012 Masters he got to play the sacred Augusta National course on the Monday after the tournament concluded, shooting a respectable 87 with just one par and four birdies. To date, his best ever round of golf is a 5-under 67 back in 2011. He currently plays his golf at Burghley Park Golf Club in Stamford, Lincs, with a handicap index of 4.7.
Joel's current What's In The Bag?
Driver: TaylorMade SIM2, 9°
Fairway wood: Titleist TSi3, 15°
Hybrid: Titleist TSi2, 18°
Irons: TaylorMade P770, 4-PW
Wedges: Titleist Vokey SM8, 50°, 54° and 58°
Putter: Evnroll ER2V
Ball: 2021 Titleist Pro V1x
