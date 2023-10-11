I’m A PGA Professional And These Are My 5 Favorite Training Aid Deals

Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Golf Monthly. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

As a fully qualified PGA Professional, much of my training was centered around helping people improve their golf.

Over my time coaching, some of the quickest and most notable improvements came through the use of training aids.

Now before you conjure up images of Kevin Costner smothered in gadgets in Tin Cup(!), not all of them are whacky gimmicks! Most of the best players in the world will use some for of training aid to supplement their practice.

I have rounded up my favorite five deals on training aids that I believe will help you improve your game.

UWANTME Swing Corrector

A post shared by Scottie Scheffler (@scottie.scheffler) A photo posted by on

This super simple hinge like device fits easily onto your club and once lined up correctly, guides you into the correct position when setting your wrists.

If your forearm is not hitting the slot, this is a clear indication that you are potentially bowing or cupping your wrists (depending on which side it misses) and as such manipulating the clubface.

I like that you can use this aid for both practice swings to familiarize yourself with better positions and also easily hit full shots with it.

This is one of Scottie Sheffler's go to training aids and as one of the most consistent ball strikers in golf, it may be prudent to take a leaf out of his book!

Great deal here at 62% off, fill your boots!

UWANTME Swing Corrector 62% Off on Amazon Prime

Was $25.99 Now $9.99 A great product to get you setting your wrists correctly in the backswing. Lightweight, small but super effective. Great price here..

PuttOut Platinum Pressure Trainer

As a UK based player, this is the time of year the greens start to slow up and get a little bit bobblier.

This can have a detrimental effect on your confidence and touch unless managed correctly...

(Image credit: PuttOut)

Last winter I leant heavily on the PuttOut Platinum Pressure Trainer to keep my stroke in check and I have genuinely had one of my best ever putting years this season. I simply kept the trainer on the floor of my office and every time I had a spare five minutes I would stroke a few putts towards it.

The benefits are twofold. You improve your accuracy in terms of line, but also fine tune your pace control. You really have to have perfect pace control in order to stop the ball in the small groove on the ramp...

Absolutely love this training aid. Cheap as chips, so snap one up, you won't regret it!

PuttOut Platinum Pressure Trainer | 25% off at Amazon

Was $39.99 Now $29.99 The PuttOut trainer will help you hit your putts at the perfect speed to get it resting in the indentation. It's frustratingly difficult but, once you've mastered it, you'll be a demon on the greens.

EyeLine Golf Speed Trap

I love this training aid from Eyeline. If you are struggling with your swing path, then this is most definitely the tool for you.

It comes with easy to follow set up instructions but you probably don't need them to be honest. The diagonal soft red bumpers offer the guidance you need to straighten out your path, and can be adjusted to encourage more in-to-out or even out-to-in tendencies as required.

I love the multi-functional nature of this model as it also encourages correct face alignment and more neutral takeaways.

With 20% off here, I would encourage you to take a look if you struggle with a slice or a hook!

EyeLine Golf Speed Trap 20% Off on Amazon

Was $79.81 Now $63.85 The EyeLine Speed Trap is a great tool to train correct swing path. Other benefits include improved clubface alignment. I really like the ease of set up and clear feedback from this product.

Golf Practice Plate

This is one of Tommy Fleetwood's go-to drills, and with one of the most visually pleasing swings in the game, for me it is a great one to copy.

A post shared by TRS (@trsgolf) A photo posted by on

Fleetwood uses the practice plate at an angle to encourage him to keep his club more out in front of him throughout the swing as he sometimes drops the club too much under plane and hits hooks and pushes. This can quite easily be used the opposite way however to stop the dreaded over the top move!

Whichever way you want to use it, it’s a great tool for keeping that swing plane where it needs to be to produce the shots you want.

Only a modest 5% saving on this, but it all adds up!

Golf Practice Plate 5% Off on Amazon

Was $38.99 Now $36.99 Join the likes of Tommy Fleetwood in monitoring your swing plane. Super versatile and very portable, I think this training aid is a great way to improve your consistency.

TRS Ball



(Image credit: TRS Golf)

This is a bit of an indulgent inclusion if I am totally honest, as there isn’t even a deal on the TRS ball! As a personal user of it however, I feel so strongly that this will improve anyone's backswing structure, that I had to include it!

Numerous Tour players such as Justin Rose agree with me and regularly use the TRS ball to maintain the structure of their arms, avoiding the flying right elbow.

A post shared by TRS (@trsgolf) A photo posted by on

The basic premise is that the ball - which conveniently stays in place on a velcro panel - sits between your forearms and as you make your backswing, during which you try to maintain a constant pressure on the ball from both arms. This stops any separation or disconnection which in turn leads to more consistent ball striking.

At less than $50, I still feel this represents great value for a tool that I personally know to be supremely effective!