The Cobra Radspeed fairway is one of the products featured in our Editor's Choice product list.

Cobra Radspeed Fairway

There are a quartet of fantastic options in the Cobra Radspeed fairway wood family: the standard model; the Radspeed Tour with a more compact head and low spin; the Radspeed Big Tour that boasts a larger profile head, stronger lofts and a forward CG for low spin and the Radspeed Draw which incorporates a heel weight to encourage a right-to-left shot shape for right handers.

The standard Radspeed fairway, which has made it into the Editor’s Choice list, was fantastic in our testing, and is also one of the most forgiving fairway woods on the market.

All four models feature Cobra’s renowned Baffler Rails that prevent the leading edge of the club from digging into the ground.

Cobra split these rails at the bottom in last year’s Speedzone fairway woods and have kept that technology in place in the Radspeed. Splitting these rails close to the face result in added ball speed and a higher launch across the face as well as better clubhead speeds on clean strikes.

The Baffler Rails also contribute to a more consistent turf interaction and make these fairway woods a versatile option even out of less favourable lies.

Forgiveness and high launch

Out of all the four options, for us it was the standard Radspeed Fairway that was the best all-rounder, providing forgiveness (both off-centre and through strike) as well as competitive distance and a hot, powerful feel. In fact, we recently crowned it the best fairway wood of 2021.

All Radspeed fairway woods come with plenty of loft adjustability in the hosel, allowing you to create a precise ball flight and fairway wood that fits effectively into the other lofts in your bag.

An added bonus is that all of the Radspeed fairway woods come with Cobra Connect shot-tracking powered by Arccos, giving you the ability to track shots and use statistical analysis to help your game get to the next level.

At a very reasonable price within the fairway wood market, this is a forgiving, precise and feature-packed fairway wood.

