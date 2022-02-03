Mizuno ST-X 220 driver review

The Mizuno ST-X 220 driver has been designed to help moderate swing speed players find extra yards and consistency. It features 40% more carbon on the sole - a weight-saving measure that should help improve the stability of the driver. To challenge the best drivers for slicers, the X version (there is also a Mizuno ST-Z 220 driver) also has a 20g weight placed in the back, heel section of the driver to generate a draw bias.

The 20g heel weight in the Mizuno ST-X 200 driver (Image credit: Future)

We wanted to see whether it met the promise of providing ‘the most efficient drives and highest ball speeds more often’ so we tested it on a Trackman launch monitor at Kings Golf Studio using Titleist Pro V1x golf balls up against the other two models in the Mizuno family for 2022. All three drivers had the same stiff, Hzrdus Smoke 60g shaft. Here is the data:

(Image credit: Future)

The first thing to note is that despite the ST-X being the highest spinning of the three heads by design, this wasn’t something we really noticed. At our clubhead speed of around 112mph, this performed really well. We immediately noticed how stable the ball flight was and this led to impressively consistent overall distances.

However, this doesn’t tell the whole story.

For us, what stood out about the performance of both the ST-X and the ST-Z 220 was how easy they were to launch. They both felt very playable, as if the technology built into the head is working to get the ball up and away without too much effort required from the player. The key difference between the two heads in our testing seemed to come from the draw bias of the ST-X. We felt as if shots that would have potentially drifted off to the right held their line. Hit after hit, we felt in control.

(Image credit: Future)

Is the Mizuno ST-X 220 available in J-spec?

Yes. J-spec is the term used by Mizuno for the more lightweight version of this club. It features an ultra lightweight shaft that is designed to help those with slower swings generate more distance - this should make it one of the best drivers for seniors in 2022.

The Mizuno ST-X 220 (left) versus the slightly more compact ST-Z 220 (right) (Image credit: Future)

The final point to make is about the looks. The previous generation ST-X 200 driver was more compact than the ST-Z version - we thought that was a little strange. This year, the ST-X is more generous, longer from front to back and as a result a little more confidence-inspiring for those searching for added consistency off the tee.

While a lot of the attention will be around what Callaway, TaylorMade and Cobra do with their drivers in 2022, it is easy to forget about Mizuno’s offering. The ST-X 220 is easy to launch, provides a stable flight and delivered us a small but perceptible draw bias.