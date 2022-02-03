Mizuno ST-X 220 Driver Review
In this Mizuno ST-X 220 driver review, we see how playable this draw-biased option is out on the course
With a lively feel and impressive stability, the Mizuno ST-X 220 is an excellent draw-biased model for those who want a sleek driver that sits squarely behind the ball.
Generous footprint at address is confidence-inspiring
Easy to launch
Stable ball flight
Not as exciting or eye-catching as offerings from some of the other brands
The Mizuno ST-X 220 driver has been designed to help moderate swing speed players find extra yards and consistency. It features 40% more carbon on the sole - a weight-saving measure that should help improve the stability of the driver. To challenge the best drivers for slicers, the X version (there is also a Mizuno ST-Z 220 driver) also has a 20g weight placed in the back, heel section of the driver to generate a draw bias.
We wanted to see whether it met the promise of providing ‘the most efficient drives and highest ball speeds more often’ so we tested it on a Trackman launch monitor at Kings Golf Studio using Titleist Pro V1x golf balls up against the other two models in the Mizuno family for 2022. All three drivers had the same stiff, Hzrdus Smoke 60g shaft. Here is the data:
The first thing to note is that despite the ST-X being the highest spinning of the three heads by design, this wasn’t something we really noticed. At our clubhead speed of around 112mph, this performed really well. We immediately noticed how stable the ball flight was and this led to impressively consistent overall distances.
However, this doesn’t tell the whole story.
For us, what stood out about the performance of both the ST-X and the ST-Z 220 was how easy they were to launch. They both felt very playable, as if the technology built into the head is working to get the ball up and away without too much effort required from the player. The key difference between the two heads in our testing seemed to come from the draw bias of the ST-X. We felt as if shots that would have potentially drifted off to the right held their line. Hit after hit, we felt in control.
Is the Mizuno ST-X 220 available in J-spec?
Yes. J-spec is the term used by Mizuno for the more lightweight version of this club. It features an ultra lightweight shaft that is designed to help those with slower swings generate more distance - this should make it one of the best drivers for seniors in 2022.
The final point to make is about the looks. The previous generation ST-X 200 driver was more compact than the ST-Z version - we thought that was a little strange. This year, the ST-X is more generous, longer from front to back and as a result a little more confidence-inspiring for those searching for added consistency off the tee.
While a lot of the attention will be around what Callaway, TaylorMade and Cobra do with their drivers in 2022, it is easy to forget about Mizuno’s offering. The ST-X 220 is easy to launch, provides a stable flight and delivered us a small but perceptible draw bias.
Neil has worked for Golf Monthly for over 15-years. Originally working with the best coaches in the UK to produce instruction content, he is now the brand's Digital Editor and covers everything from Tour player interviews to gear reviews. Neil is currently a 3-handicap golfer who has played the game for as long as he can remember. In his role at Golf Monthly, he has covered equipment launches that date back well over a decade. He clearly remembers the launch of the Callaway and Nike square drivers as well as the white TaylorMade driver families, such as the RocketBallz! If you take a look at the Golf Monthly YouTube channel, you'll see his equipment videos dating back over a decade! He has also conducted 'What's In The Bag' interviews with many of the game's best players like Rory McIlroy, Dustin Johnson and Jon Rahm. Over the years, Neil has tested a vast array of products in each category and at drastically different price-points.
In his current role, Neil is responsible for testing all new drivers and is part of a team testing golf balls. He is able to compare performance between models, brands and generations. For 2022 he thinks the main trend in drivers is: "In a word, consistency. Whilst all the brands talking about ball speed (and the new drivers are certainly long), my biggest finding has been how much more consistent the ball flights are. Mishits don't seem to be causing the same level of drop-off or increase in the spin numbers. This means that more shots seem to be flying the way you want them to!"
Neil is currently playing: Driver: Titleist TSi3 Fairway Wood: Titleist TSi2 Hybrid: Titleist TS3 Irons (4-9): Mizuno JPX 919 Forged Wedges: Titleist Vokey SM7 46˚, 50˚, 54˚, 60˚ Putter: Odyssey Triple Track Ten Ball: Titleist Pro V1X
