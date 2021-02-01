In this Mizuno ST drivers review, Neil Tappin tests and compares the new ST-Z and ST-X models to see if the performance improves on the impressive ST200

Mizuno ST Drivers Review

Mizuno has made serious strides in the driver market in recent years. In terms of performance, the ST200 models from 2020 held their own against brands that traditionally take a higher share of the driver market.

For 2021, its driver designs have been refined but how did the Mizuno ST-Z and ST-X drivers perform and should you consider putting one of these into play?

That this is an evolutionary product is clear as soon as you set the latest iteration down behind the ball and compare it to last year’s version – the crown aesthetics are very similar.

Apart from a series of minor cosmetic changes, the biggest difference lies with the ST-Z which looks a little longer from front to back than the ST-X, which has a beautifully classic aesthetic. We were also pleased to see that the ST-X, which has a draw bias built into it, sits perfectly square.

Putting the differences between generations to one side, these Mizuno drivers look superb and strike a fine balance between modern, cutting-edge aesthetics and classic shaping.

One of the biggest improvements in 2021, according to Mizuno, is in the sound and feel. Whilst carbon composite drivers from the likes of Callaway and TaylorMade deliver a low-pitched, powerful impact sounds Mizuno’s ST200 drivers from 2020 were a little louder through the strike.

That’s been dialled down this time but perhaps not as much as we were expecting. For those who prefer a slightly higher-pitched sound and feel, the new ST-Z and ST-X will still appeal.

In terms of the SkyTrak launch monitor data, as the numbers below show, there really wasn’t much to choose between the two new models and the ST200 G from 2020 (we tested all three using the same HZRDUS Smoke RDX shaft – the ST-Z and ST-X were set to 10.5˚ whilst the ST200G was at 10˚ and the sole weights were moved to the rear-most setting).

Of the three drivers we tested, the new Mizuno ST-X was our favourite. Whether this was down to the more compact shape (which we preferred) or the draw bias is hard to say. What was clear during our testing however was that it delivered the most consistent results with short after shot finding the fairway. This added consistency also translated to a few extra yards.

The ST-Z and ST-X drivers might not represent a huge year-on-year leap forward for Mizuno but they build on what was already a very strong, and arguably underrated, offering. The overall combination of looks, feel and performance make them a worthy contender for anyone on the search for a new driver.