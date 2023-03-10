Inesis 900 Driver Review

Over the last few years, we’ve had the opportunity to test a host of different Inesis golf products, the in-house golf brand by Decathlon. From the Inesis 900 rangefinder to the WW500 shoes , the Golf Monthly team has been consistently impressed by both both the quality and value on offer.

What then of its new driver offering for 2023? The 900 model is the most expensive Inesis driver but in comparison to the premium market with the likes of the Callaway Paradym, TaylorMade Stealth 2 and PING G430, it still represents a significant saving.

We wanted to find out what you get for your money so I tested the Inesis 900 driver on a Trackman launch monitor using Titleist Pro V1x golf balls up against the original TaylorMade Stealth driver. I also hit it on the golf course too.

There is a 14g tunsten weight and a 4g aluminium weight that can be switched to change the performance of the driver (Image credit: Future)

Before we get into the performance, it’s important to touch on the key technology. The first thing you’ll notice when you see this driver is the moveable weights that sit on the sole. One is heavier than the other and these can be swapped to help dial in the spin profile to the player’s need. In addition, the face is made from a different titanium alloy to the body and it features a ‘bee’s nest design structure’ that Inesis says delivers, “an improved trampoline effect.”

(Image credit: Future)

In terms of the looks, the Inesis has a glossy black crown and a dark face. It’s a very clean aesthetic that smartly highlights the simple arrow-style alignment aid. One important thing to note however is that despite the adjustable weights on the sole, the hosel is fixed. The clubface sits a little closed at address and whilst this may well appeal to those who struggle with a slice, this aspect to the aesthetic may not be for everyone.

Below is the data from our launch monitor testing testing session.

(Image credit: Future)

As you can see from the numbers, the Inesis 900 stood up very well. Whilst the ball speed was slightly down versus the TaylorMade Stealth, the launch and spin were both in the right window for me. This delivered a strong flight that may have lacked a little carry but ran out well to deliver a good overall distance.

The strength of the flight was something I noticed on the course too. However, I also noticed that my mis-hits tended to spin up a fraction. For me, this is a real positive - yes, I lost a bit of distance but on the whole, my poor swings weren’t too destructive. That this is a user-friendly driver became clear while I was on the course.

Decathlon offer some simple fitting options through its website (Image credit: Future)

The last thing to mention is the feel. It would be fair to say that in comparison to the TaylorMade Stealth, this has a higher pitched impact sound. To me, the Inesis 900 didn’t feel quite as powerful or satisfying through the strike as the best golf drivers of 2023. Having said that, this was a fairly minor negative in comparison to the all round performance.

With a price-tag that’s less than half of what you’ll find at the top end of the market, the Inesis 900 driver is a very interesting proposition. The combination of solid distance and playability should make this a genuine contender for many golfers.