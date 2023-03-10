Inesis 900 Driver Review
In this Inesis 900 Driver review, Neil Tappin puts the latest model from Decathlon through its paces on the course and on a launch monitor
An excellent driver at a superb price. The powerful ball flight and high levels forgiveness combine to make this a very playable driver that we see benefitting a range of different abilities.
Simple, smart aesthetics
Strong ball flight
Impressively forgiving
Feel is not as powerful as the premium drivers
Over the last few years, we’ve had the opportunity to test a host of different Inesis golf products, the in-house golf brand by Decathlon. From the Inesis 900 rangefinder to the WW500 shoes, the Golf Monthly team has been consistently impressed by both both the quality and value on offer.
What then of its new driver offering for 2023? The 900 model is the most expensive Inesis driver but in comparison to the premium market with the likes of the Callaway Paradym, TaylorMade Stealth 2 and PING G430, it still represents a significant saving.
We wanted to find out what you get for your money so I tested the Inesis 900 driver on a Trackman launch monitor using Titleist Pro V1x golf balls up against the original TaylorMade Stealth driver. I also hit it on the golf course too.
Before we get into the performance, it’s important to touch on the key technology. The first thing you’ll notice when you see this driver is the moveable weights that sit on the sole. One is heavier than the other and these can be swapped to help dial in the spin profile to the player’s need. In addition, the face is made from a different titanium alloy to the body and it features a ‘bee’s nest design structure’ that Inesis says delivers, “an improved trampoline effect.”
In terms of the looks, the Inesis has a glossy black crown and a dark face. It’s a very clean aesthetic that smartly highlights the simple arrow-style alignment aid. One important thing to note however is that despite the adjustable weights on the sole, the hosel is fixed. The clubface sits a little closed at address and whilst this may well appeal to those who struggle with a slice, this aspect to the aesthetic may not be for everyone.
Below is the data from our launch monitor testing testing session.
As you can see from the numbers, the Inesis 900 stood up very well. Whilst the ball speed was slightly down versus the TaylorMade Stealth, the launch and spin were both in the right window for me. This delivered a strong flight that may have lacked a little carry but ran out well to deliver a good overall distance.
The strength of the flight was something I noticed on the course too. However, I also noticed that my mis-hits tended to spin up a fraction. For me, this is a real positive - yes, I lost a bit of distance but on the whole, my poor swings weren’t too destructive. That this is a user-friendly driver became clear while I was on the course.
The last thing to mention is the feel. It would be fair to say that in comparison to the TaylorMade Stealth, this has a higher pitched impact sound. To me, the Inesis 900 didn’t feel quite as powerful or satisfying through the strike as the best golf drivers of 2023. Having said that, this was a fairly minor negative in comparison to the all round performance.
With a price-tag that’s less than half of what you’ll find at the top end of the market, the Inesis 900 driver is a very interesting proposition. The combination of solid distance and playability should make this a genuine contender for many golfers.
In his current role, Neil is responsible for testing drivers and golf balls. Having been a part of the Golf Monthly team for over 15 years and playing off a handicap of 3, he has the experience to compare performance between models, brands and generations. For 2022 he thinks the main trend in drivers is: "In a word, consistency. Whilst all the brands are talking about ball speed (and the new drivers are certainly long), my biggest finding has been how much more consistent the ball flights are. Mishits don't seem to be causing the same level of drop-off or increase in the spin numbers. This means that more shots seem to be flying the way you want them to!" As far as golf balls are concerned the biggest development is in the, "three piece, non-Tour, urethane-covered section. For regular golfers, these models offer superb performance at both ends of the bag without denting your wallet quite as much as the premium Tour-played options."
Originally working with the best coaches in the UK to produce instruction content, he is now the brand's Digital Editor and covers everything from Tour player interviews to gear reviews. In his time at Golf Monthly, he has covered equipment launches that date back well over a decade. He clearly remembers the launch of the Callaway and Nike square drivers as well as the white TaylorMade driver families, such as the RocketBallz! If you take a look at the Golf Monthly YouTube channel, you'll see his equipment videos dating back over a decade! He has also conducted 'What's In The Bag' interviews with many of the game's best players like Rory McIlroy, Dustin Johnson and Jon Rahm. Over the years, Neil has tested a vast array of products in each category and at drastically different price-points.
Neil is currently playing: Driver: TaylorMade Stealth Plus Fairway Wood: Titleist TSR2 Hybrid: Titleist TS3 Irons (4-9): Mizuno JPX 919 Forged Wedges: Titleist Vokey SM7 46˚, 50˚, 54˚, 60˚ Putter: Odyssey Triple Track Ten Ball: Titleist Pro V1X
