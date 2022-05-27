Golf Monthly Newsletter Golf tips and expert instruction, golf club reviews and the latest golf equipment. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Golf Monthly. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

Inesis Men’s Golf Shoes WW500 Review

The Inesis Men’s Golf Shoes WW500 have been tested over several rounds of golf at links, clifftop, heathland and parkland courses, and also worn for a fair chunk of a week-long golfing trip to Tunisia.

As they are spikeless, they can be worn on and off course. Thus they can be an everyday shoe as well as a golf shoe – handy for packing for golf trips as its reduces the amount of bulky footwear to get into your luggage. The grip they offer throughout the golf swing is absolutely fine.

(Image credit: Future)

My pair of Inesis Men’s Golf Shoes WW500 fitted well – I am a 9 wide size in shoes, and this width sometimes causes issues with fits – for instance I have to wear 9.5 in Footjoys. The pair I was sent was in EU 44, which does equate to 9.5 in UK sizes, 10.5 in US ones, and were extremely comfortable from the off. They come in four colour combinations.

The shoes are lightweight and the cushioning of the heel and sole enabled long walks to be carried out without any tiredness of the feet. On that press trip I wore them for an hour’s walk from the hotel to golf course and then another hour back (a long story, almost as long as the walk) as well as walking round the 18-hole course in them without feeling it in the feet at all.

They are a summer shoe, so are breathable. I normally wear double lined golf socks, so as to guard against blisters, whenever I play. This type of socks work fine, but the downside is that the feet can sometimes get sweaty. However, despite playing in reasonably high temperatures in Tunisia, they did not when wearing these shoes.

This breathability has a downside – the shoes are not waterproof. I would have been prepared to take the manufacturers word for it, but in trying to fish out a ball – not hit by me I hasten to add – from a pond at Esssenden, I ended up instead planting my right foot in the pond. I can report that the shoes are indeed not waterproof.