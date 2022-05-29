Golf Monthly Newsletter Golf tips and expert instruction, golf club reviews and the latest golf equipment. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Golf Monthly. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

Snell Get Sum Golf Ball Review

When it comes to selecting a golf ball you are spoilt for choice. Some individuals are looking for a premium performer, whereas some aren’t too bothered. If they can hit it and it is sold at a good price, then there will be no complaints.

So, how does this offering from Snell stack up? Well, firstly, Snell may be a new name to most, but the brand was actually founded in 2015 by Dean Snell, an individual who has 30 years of experience and worked with the likes of Titleist and TaylorMade, companies who produce arguably the best golf balls on the market.

The model that we are focusing on is the ‘Get Sum’ and, I know what you’re thinking, the name is not the most appealing, at least that is what I thought. Aside from the name, it is a very good, cheap golf ball, something that Dean Snell excels at; it is stated on the companies website that he is the inventor of several popular balls including the TaylorMade Burner, Rocketballz Urethane and Project (a) (opens in new tab).

The Get Sum is also available in 'white' and 'optic yellow' (pictured) (Image credit: Future)

Made from a thin, soft Surlyn, the Get Sum is designed to help golfers get the ball in the air more easily, as well as reduce spin for straighter shots from tee to green. In my opinion, it does what it says on the tin, with the performance, off the tee specifically, being fantastic.

With a driver or fairway wood in hand, the flight and impact was very consistent and controllable, ideal for those who are looking for distance off the tee, or those who are to wanting to get the ball airborne on clean and off-centre strikes.

The Get Sum performed superbly off the tee and with the higher end of the bag (Image credit: Future)

However, it was around the greens where the Get Sum was slightly let down. When hitting a full shot, it had some receptiveness and grab, but, when chipping or pitching, it would not really react, rolling out once it made impact with the turf.

Not only was the receptiveness not there, but it scuffed relatively easily, especially from bunkers. It was also a bit clicky and almost hollow at impact. Although this is not likely to be a huge issue for the type of player that it is likely to attract, it still doesn’t feel the cleanest off the face when you get down to the lower end of your bag.

Overall, it may not perform as well as the best premium golf balls (opens in new tab) on the market, such as the Titleist Pro V1 (opens in new tab) and the TaylorMade TP5 (opens in new tab) but, for £18 a box, these Get Sum golf balls are very, very good value for money. For their target market, they are especially good, as they are aimed to help aid those who want to launch it off the tee which, I feel, is the important factor for individuals who are new to the game.