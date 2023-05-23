MNML MV2 Stand Bag Review

To be brutally honest, it feels like innovation in the stand bag market has dwindled slightly over the last few years. Yes, different colorways and pocket arrangements come about, but real differences in stand bags are few and far between. The MNML MV2 stand bag is one of the bags I've tested this year that is bucking this trend and comes with some unique features that make for a practical, fun and premium stand bag.

Indeed, the MV2 has a built-in speaker attached to the side of the bag so you can play your favorite songs out on the golf course. The speaker is fully waterproof and has an eight-hour battery life, packing plenty of punch in the sound department to allow you and the rest of your group to enjoy your taste in music. The bag comes with a built-in power bank that uses a solar panel to gain its charge which means you can charge the speaker while you're playing. You can also charge your phone on the move. In my opinion, the likes of the Bushnell Wingman or TecTecTec Team 8 speakers are more powerful from a sound perspective, but the convenience of having it - and a charger - attached to the bag on the MV2 is undeniable.

There are five pockets in total, three of which use magnetic closures. I love a magnetic pocket on a stand bag as it provides a really premium feel. The front pocket is ideal for balls and tees, one of the side pockets while the final main pocket is a cooler pocket for drinks and food. The other two pockets can store a rangefinder with easy access and a water bottle on the side. All in all, I found there was plenty of room. For sure, there are stand bags with more space, but that's not what the MV2 is designed to do.

Image 1 of 2 The Bluetooth speaker is attached to the side of the MV2. (Image credit: Howard Boylan) The magnetic closure pockets are surprisingly deep (Image credit: Howard Boylan)

The four-way divider carries 14 clubs with relative ease, although there was a tiny bit of club crowding when compared to other stand bags I've tested this year like the Wilson Exo Lite or Callaway Fairway C HD. It weighs in at 5lbs, which is around standard for a stand bag of this size, and the straps, which were modelled from those used on Tour bags, make the MV2 a really comfortable bag to carry. For sure, there are more lightweight stand bags out there, but I was impressed with how comfortable the MV2 was to carry, with the comprehensive-sized straps helping out. You can also turn the strap system from a double to a single strap if that's more to your carrying taste.

I really enjoyed using the MV2 as a one strap bag. (Image credit: Howard Boylan)

The only downside in my opinion was the lack of a full-length apparel pocket. Smaller pieces of apparel do fit inside the side pocket, but if you carry lots of apparel with you there wasn't much room. There's also a lack of a designated valuables pocket, something that most of the best golf bags will come with. Due to this, I've not used the MV2 as my 'regular' stand bag and have rather used it for casual rounds where I'm carrying fewer clubs and accessories with me. These are minor gripes however and I was overall really impressed with this unique, comfortable, practical and - most importantly - fun golf bag to use. If you're looking for something a bit different out on the course that can act as a DJ and your club carrier, the MNML MV2 is a great option for a relaxed round of golf with your pals.