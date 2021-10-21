There's much to like about the Sunderland Valberg waterproof jacket that retails for considerably less than some of golf's priciest wet-weather gear

Sunderland Valberg Waterproof Jacket Review



What we’re all looking for when we have to slip the waterproof top on is something that keeps the rain out and allows our body to breathe, while still letting us swing freely and unimpeded.

Could the Sunderland Valberg full-zip jacket deliver on all counts at a price less than half that of some of the game’s best waterproof golf jackets?

How tall am I/what is my build?

I’m 5ft 9ins and not the slimmest member of the Golf Monthly team.

What was the packaging like?

Standard polythene bag with a nicely designed and suitably informative label/tag

What do I normally wear – does it come up big/small?

In tops and waterproof outerwear I vary between Large and XL depending on the brand and how vigorously I’m pursuing some sort of exercise regime at the time! After discussing sizing with the Sunderland team, they were confident Large would be the one to go for.

How did it fit/feel/perform?

There was certainly much to like here, and its waterproofness came under test the day after our on-course testing when a particularly heavy squall moved through my home village.

It was encouraging to see the water mostly beading off the surface rather than absorbing into it even in a deluge, usually a sign that the waterproof technology built into the fabric is up to the job.

We were able to swing unimpeded out on the course wearing the Sunderland Valberg jacket. The stretch panelling allowed good freedom of movement, although admittedly this was wearing just a shirt underneath in relatively mild conditions.

You will need to think about how and when you’re most likely to use the jacket before deciding on size as wearing it over a thicker mid-layer or jumper on cold days would probably require the next size up.

The Large sample we tested would be fine on milder, wet days. Something to consider before making a purchase.

It’s also seems perhaps a little shorter than some jackets out there, so might not suit if you want something to sit a little lower down your backside.

Any extra details you noticed?

Some golfers really want to batten down the hatches more than others inside their wet-weather gear. The Valberg gives you plenty of choice here, with sturdy, well-designed pull-cord mechanisms to vary the fit around the neck, waist and hem.

We’re generally not that keen on tightening things up too much, while others will be pleased to know that the options are there if so desired.

The elasticated inner wrist cuffs are one of the best and most noticeable features compared to other jackets. They provide a snug, yet unrestricted fit beneath the outer Velcro adjusters.

The zips appear sturdy and well-designed for protection while not being difficult to zip and unzip as can sometimes be the case with rubberised zips.

The idea of fleeced pocket linings to keep your hands warm is a good one, although finding a groove-cleaning brush attached by elastic to the inside of the right-hand pocket did come as a bit of a surprise!

Is it useful? Maybe, maybe not, although the accessibility of this unique additional feature of the Sunderland Valberg jacket could certainly encourage you to clean your grooves a little more often in off-season golf.

Can you wear it off the course?

As with many modern waterproof jackets, this wouldn’t look out of place around town or if used for other outdoor activities such as hiking or fell-walking

How does it come out after the wash/do you need to iron it?

Stick it on a hanger straight out of the washing machine when you occasionally need to wash it and it will dry quickly and pretty much crease-free.