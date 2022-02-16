Reflo Beaufort Gilet Review
In this Reflo Beaufort gilet review, we test the sleeveless garment on a chilly day out on the links
If you’re in the market for a gilet, one that’s not too bulky to play in, this lightweight garment from Reflo offers plenty of appeal. There are warmer gilets out there, but we like the unique style, and it’s hard not to be impressed by the brand’s sustainability story.
-
+
Extremely lightweight and breathable
-
+
Combines easily with other layers
-
-
Not quite as padded as some gilets
Reflo clothing is made from advanced technical fabrics woven from recycled plastic. The fabrics it creates adhere to multiple sustainability certifications including Global Recycled Standard, Bluesign, Oetko-Tex and U Trust. Reflo says its aim is to drive positive impact in the world we live and to make sustainable choices simple for everyone.
When you purchase a Reflo product, you’re told a tree gets planted – and if you scan a QR code, another one goes into the ground. The sustainability story behind the brand is fantastic, but how do products made from recycled plastic look – and, more importantly, how do they perform?
How tall am I/what is my build?
Approximately 6ft 1in. Slim build.
What do I normally wear – does it come up big/small?
Medium for polo shirts, jackets and mid layers will normally fit perfectly – as was the case with all Reflo’s apparel that I played in.
How did it fit/feel/perform?
The Reflo Beaufort gilet is wonderfully soft and light – perfect to put on over a base layer or underneath a jacket for additional warmth. The thermal padding and funnel neck provide comfort and some protection from the cold, but you’ll find it’s best combined with a layer or two in really chilly conditions.
Gilets are popular with golfers, because they do provide that bit of extra warmth, and some like having a sleeveless option. Personally, I prefer the Reflo Barents mid layer, (which I'm wearing underneath the gilet in the picture above) just because I see it getting a lot more use.
Any extra details we noticed?
The zips are of a really good quality, and the logo on the back of the neck adds a bit more style. Reflo’s lettering also appears below the left pocket, which is another nice touch.
The gilet is available in navy (XS-XXL), plus the really bright aqua, which is the one pictured here. The clothes hook is also nice to have. It has two zippered pockets, and they have a mesh lining. It’s a small quibble, but there’s always a danger pitch mark repairers and tees can put holes in such material. Although not something you’d notice, Reflo’s innovative Java-tek fabric infuses recycled coffee beans' antibacterial properties to support odour control. How's that for innovation!
Can you wear it off the course?
Yes, absolutely - it’s perfectly suitable to wear off the course.
How does it come out of the wash/do you need to iron it?
Machine wash cold. Tumble drying is not necessary. Reflo is designed for fast and effective air drying, keeping energy costs – and carbon footprints – down. You can iron the gilet on low, but it’s not really required.
Michael has been with Golf Monthly since 2008. As a multimedia journalist, he has also worked for The Football Association, where he created content to support the men's European Championships, The FA Cup, London 2012, and FA Women's Super League. As content editor at Foremost Golf, Michael worked closely with golf's biggest equipment manufacturers, and has developed an in-depth knowledge of this side of the industry. He's now a regular contributor, covering instruction, equipment and feature content. Michael has interviewed many of the game's biggest stars, including six world number ones, and has attended and reported on many Major Championships and Ryder Cups. He's a member of Formby Golf Club.
