Reflo Beaufort Gilet Review

Reflo clothing is made from advanced technical fabrics woven from recycled plastic. The fabrics it creates adhere to multiple sustainability certifications including Global Recycled Standard, Bluesign, Oetko-Tex and U Trust. Reflo says its aim is to drive positive impact in the world we live and to make sustainable choices simple for everyone.

When you purchase a Reflo product, you’re told a tree gets planted – and if you scan a QR code, another one goes into the ground. The sustainability story behind the brand is fantastic, but how do products made from recycled plastic look – and, more importantly, how do they perform?

How tall am I/what is my build?

Approximately 6ft 1in. Slim build.

What do I normally wear – does it come up big/small?

Medium for polo shirts, jackets and mid layers will normally fit perfectly – as was the case with all Reflo’s apparel that I played in.

(Image credit: Future)

How did it fit/feel/perform?

The Reflo Beaufort gilet is wonderfully soft and light – perfect to put on over a base layer or underneath a jacket for additional warmth. The thermal padding and funnel neck provide comfort and some protection from the cold, but you’ll find it’s best combined with a layer or two in really chilly conditions.

Gilets are popular with golfers, because they do provide that bit of extra warmth, and some like having a sleeveless option. Personally, I prefer the Reflo Barents mid layer, (which I'm wearing underneath the gilet in the picture above) just because I see it getting a lot more use.

Any extra details we noticed?

The zips are of a really good quality, and the logo on the back of the neck adds a bit more style. Reflo’s lettering also appears below the left pocket, which is another nice touch.

(Image credit: Future)

The gilet is available in navy (XS-XXL), plus the really bright aqua, which is the one pictured here. The clothes hook is also nice to have. It has two zippered pockets, and they have a mesh lining. It’s a small quibble, but there’s always a danger pitch mark repairers and tees can put holes in such material. Although not something you’d notice, Reflo’s innovative Java-tek fabric infuses recycled coffee beans' antibacterial properties to support odour control. How's that for innovation!

(Image credit: Future)

Can you wear it off the course?

Yes, absolutely - it’s perfectly suitable to wear off the course.

How does it come out of the wash/do you need to iron it?

Machine wash cold. Tumble drying is not necessary. Reflo is designed for fast and effective air drying, keeping energy costs – and carbon footprints – down. You can iron the gilet on low, but it’s not really required.