Reflo Barents Mid Layer Review

Reflo’s aim is to drive positive impact in the world we live and to make sustainable choices simple for everyone. Its clothing is made from advanced technical fabrics woven from recycled plastic. The fabrics it creates adhere to multiple sustainability certifications including Global Recycled Standard, Bluesign, Oetko-Tex and U Trust.

When you buy a Reflo product, you’re told a tree gets planted, and if you scan a QR code, another one goes into the ground. The brand’s quest to help save the planet is impressive, as is its range of golf apparel, as we recently discovered.

How tall am I/what is my build?

Approximately 6ft 1in. Slim build.

What do I normally wear – does it come up big/small?

Medium for polo shirts, jackets and mid layers will normally fit perfectly – as was the case with each of Reflo's products that I played in.

How did it fit/feel/perform?

Reflo describes the fit as ‘streamlined’. There’s no bulking up of any material as you play, but neither is there a feeling like it’s too snug. When you have loose material it can be a distraction. On top of this, baggier fits don’t tend to look as smart. The fit with this Barents mid layer was just right. It’s lightweight, too, and easy to pull on and off, and store in your golf bag if you need to.

Reflo’s TMPCNTRL technology allows unwanted heat to leave your body, keeping you at the optimal temperature. On a cool February day (approximately 8°C), it seemed to do just that. That’s not to say on colder days, and when the wind gets up, that another layer might not be more suitable, but this versatile mid layer will suit plenty of weather conditions in the UK.

Any extra details we noticed?

The collar fits nicely around your neck, a small detail but some garments can be a bit fiddly and uncomfortable in this department. The zip guard aids comfort and is a clever addition. The brand’s logo, on the rear of the collar, also looks really smart – plus you get the Relfo lettering on the right shoulder. Both catch the eye. Meanwhile, the soft-feeling material on the inside boosts its comfort levels.

We tried the navy Barents mid layer, which, with white panels across the top of the back and down the sides, offers a sporty look. It also comes in black, plus there's aqua and orange for those looking for a brighter option.

Can you wear it off the course?

Unlike the Reflo Lapter hoody, this isn’t a garment you’d necessarily wear off the course. You could, of course, only it does say ‘golf’ more than the hoody does.

How does it come out of the wash/do you need to iron it?

Machine wash cold. Tumble drying is not necessary. Reflo is designed for fast and effective air drying, keeping energy costs – and carbon footprints – down. If you think it needs an iron, do so on low.

