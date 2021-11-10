Ping Ladies Colette Vest Review

In this review of the Ping ladies Colette Vest, Alison Root tests the warmth and comfort of this versatile outer layer.

The Ping ladies Colette vest is a versatile outerwear piece that you can centre around an outfit to add style and warmth during cold winter months.

The paisley pattern has been a strong fashion trend for the last few years and this timeless print features throughout Ping’s autumn/winter 21/22 collection. We like the fact that the teardrop-shaped paisley pattern on this navy vest is subtle, yet it still makes an eye-catching fashion statement.

In contrast to the paisley pattern on one side, the other side is a bold Firebrick colour, and that is the best thing about this vest. It is reversible, so depending on your mood or how you might want to coordinate an outfit, at least you have two colour options.

When the zip is open at the neck and the contrasting pattern or colour of the other side of the vest is on show, this adds a touch of extra style. On the other hand, zipping up to the top of the high neck with its gathered stitching detail for a close fit, meant that we could keep the cold at bay.

It also has two handy side pockets with metallic stud fastenings and they have a cosy velour-type lining.

The cut is feminine, it comes in slightly at the waist and is also a decent length, sitting nicely over the hips. It is also true to size and there is ample room to layer up underneath.

Featuring Ping’s SensorWarm technology, designed to trap warm air and maintain a preferable body temperature, we found that it was a useful outer layer, and the insulated fabric definitely kept us warm.

Sometimes an additional outer layer is one too many, so it is worth mentioning that due to the stretchy and lightweight fabric, this vest did not restrict our movement.

