Ping Spiral Women’s Fleece Golf Jacket

The Spiral jacket is primarily designed for women to wear comfortably over a polo shirt to take the chill away, but it can equally be worn as a mid-layer if more outer layers are needed when it’s particularly cold or wet.

The temperature on test day did warrant this jacket and it was worn over a polo shirt for 18 holes. Utilising Ping’s Sensorwarm technology, we found that the level of warmth and breathability of the lightweight fabric was spot-on. It is also worth mentioning that the fabric is stretchy, so this made it easy to swing without feeling restricted in any way.

From a styling perspective, it is classically simple with a curved hem and contoured shaping for a feminine look. We really like the all-over bleached denim print, and the embroidered Ping logo on the upper right sleeve adds a subtle touch. It’s a real shame that navy is the only colour option for this jacket.

Having a full zip is really useful on the occasions when you want to quickly put the jacket on, or take it off during a round, and it can be zipped right up to the standalone collar to keep your neck snug in colder weather. The two seam concealed zipped pockets blend seamlessly into the all-over-print and are plenty deep enough for golfing accessories.

Of course, everyone is a different shape and size, and usually Ping’s sizing tends to be more generous than other brands, but overall this jacket fitted really nicely in our usual size. The sleeves were a tad too long, but easy enough to turn up, while the length really impressed and should suit even the most long-bodied women.