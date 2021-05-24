We give our verdict on Ping's Spiral Women's Fleece Golf Jacket
Ping Spiral Women’s Fleece Golf Jacket
Ping Spiral Women’s Fleece Golf Jacket
The Spiral jacket is primarily designed for women to wear comfortably over a polo shirt to take the chill away, but it can equally be worn as a mid-layer if more outer layers are needed when it’s particularly cold or wet.
Related: Best women’s golf shirts
The temperature on test day did warrant this jacket and it was worn over a polo shirt for 18 holes. Utilising Ping’s Sensorwarm technology, we found that the level of warmth and breathability of the lightweight fabric was spot-on. It is also worth mentioning that the fabric is stretchy, so this made it easy to swing without feeling restricted in any way.
From a styling perspective, it is classically simple with a curved hem and contoured shaping for a feminine look. We really like the all-over bleached denim print, and the embroidered Ping logo on the upper right sleeve adds a subtle touch. It’s a real shame that navy is the only colour option for this jacket.
Related: Best women’s golf clothes
Having a full zip is really useful on the occasions when you want to quickly put the jacket on, or take it off during a round, and it can be zipped right up to the standalone collar to keep your neck snug in colder weather. The two seam concealed zipped pockets blend seamlessly into the all-over-print and are plenty deep enough for golfing accessories.
Of course, everyone is a different shape and size, and usually Ping’s sizing tends to be more generous than other brands, but overall this jacket fitted really nicely in our usual size. The sleeves were a tad too long, but easy enough to turn up, while the length really impressed and should suit even the most long-bodied women.
Verdict
This is an extremely lightweight jacket; so comfortable you don’t even know you’re wearing it. The fashionable styling and a good value price point make it a go-to jacket this season.