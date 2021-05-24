Ping Rosemarie Women’s Polo Shirt

The Rosemarie polo shirt demonstrates how Ping’s women’s collection has developed considerably over the last few seasons. Compared with some other brands, the collection is still relatively small, but there is definitely more choice with improved styling that complements the use of premium fabrics.

This short-sleeved women’s golf shirt is made using a soft and stretchy fabric that is ultra light, so next to your skin it’s really comfortable to wear and allows you to swing freely. We also like the fact that the fabric is crease resistant so, as well as being low maintenance, we maintained a neat and tidy appearance.

The fabric’s SensorCool technology that draws excess perspiration away from your skin to keep you dry, did not come into its own, as we tested this shirt on a day when there was a chill in the air. When you do play in hot weather, it does provide UPF50+ protection.

In terms of styling, the contoured seams give this shirt a nice feminine shape without being too clingy. Its shape combined with the printed front panel make it ideal for women who might be conscious of their midriff.

The hem has side splits and without wanting to detract from the overall styling, we found that this standard length shirt is best worn hanging loose, although that is a matter of personal preference.

The front panel’s brushed denim print is what sets this polo shirt apart against the contrasting solid navy side panels, sleeves and collar. Other detailing includes the unobtrusive embossed silver Ping logo on the right sleeve and an even more subtle silver branded zip pull.

Like us, if you are a fan of the brushed denim colourway, you might want to coordinate this polo shirt with the Spiral jacket and Daisy cropped trousers.