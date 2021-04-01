8 Reasons To Buy The New Issue

The new issue of Golf Monthly is jam-packed with the best new gear, features, tour news and instruction, as well as our FREE Top 100 UK & Ireland Course Rankings supplement. We also hear from Jon Rahm and Tommy Fleetwood and ask if golf still has a problem with racism.

SUBSCRIBE: Check Out The Latest Fantastic Magazine Subscription Deal

1. FREE Top 100 UK & Ireland Courses supplement

Our biennial countdown reveals three new entries, plenty of moves and a new number one for 2021.

2. Jon Rahm

We hear from the Spaniard about his rapid rise to the top of the game and why a Major is the obvious next step.

3. Golf and Racism

We investigate the current situation in the game and ask if the sport is doing enough when it comes to racial equality.

4. Total Game Plan

The Australian Marc Leishman gives us his tee-to-green tips and drills to transform your game.

5. Tommy Fleetwood

the Englishman tells us why he thinks greater success is just around the corner.

6. The Best New Gear

Our testing team give their verdicts on the best gear releases this month.

7. The 10 Best Feelings In Golf

We look at ten of the reasons why we love the game and keep coming back for more.

8. The Best Courses You Can Play

We feature some of the best places you can play, both here and abroad, including Rosapenna in Co. Donegal (above).

Photography: Getty Images, Mark Alexander, Kevin Murray, Larry Lambrecht