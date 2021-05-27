8 Reasons To Buy The Latest Issue – NEW LOOK!

The new-look Golf Monthly is jam-packed with the best new gear, features, tour news and instruction, including features with Rory McIlroy, Tony Finau and a short-game instruction special. This month, the issue is being sold alongside our 148-page Shoot Lower Scores bookazine, which features 266 tips to improve your game. Pick up both for just £7.50 saving you a massive £7.48.

1. Shoot Lower Scores Bookazine

Save £7.48 with our bumper double pack which includes the main issue plus this 148-page instruction tips special.

2. New Look Golf Monthly!

We have a fresh new look and several new features to cater for all your golfing needs this summer.

3. Rory McIlroy

We look at what the Northern Irishman needs to do to turn a great career into a legendary one.

4. Short-Game Masterclass

Top 25 Coach Ged Walters gives us his guide to mastering five key scoring shots.

5. The Big Driver Test

We put 17 of the best drivers released this year through their paces to see which one comes out on top.

6. Tony Finau

The likeable American is confident his long wait for a second PGA Tour victory will come to an end soon.

7. Mental Health In Professional Golf

We investigate the different pressures put on players at all levels of the pro game and ask if enough is being done to support them.

8. The Best Courses You Can Play

We feature some of the best places you can play within these shores, including Jeremy Ellwood’s island odyssey around the UK.

Photography: Getty Images, Kevin Murray, Vicky Jones