7 Reasons To Buy The New Issue

Top 25 Coach John Jacobs has you covered with these seven must-try tee-to-green drills.

2. New Gear Special

We look at all the hottest gear releases to help you make the best decision if you’re looking to upgrade for the new season.

3. Paul Casey

After his recent win in Dubai, we look at the Englishman’s chances of finally capturing that elusive Major Championship.

4. 10 Best Tournaments Of All Time

We countdown the top-ten strokeplay tournaments in the history of our great game.

5. Lee Trevino

We hear from SuperMex about his remarkable life and career, including his six Major Championships.

6. The Best And Worst Playing Partners

Your playing partners can make or break your experience on the golf course. We list some of the best and worst you can end up with.

7. The Best Courses You Can Play

We feature some of the best places you can play, both here and abroad, as well as looking at some of the finest images UK greenkeepers have captured over recent months, including this amazing shot from Ardfin.

Photography credit: Getty Images, Tom Miles, Kevin Murray, Campbell Lindsay