7 Reasons To Buy The New Issue

The new issue of Golf Monthly is jam-packed with the best new gear, features, tour news and instruction, including seven drills to transform your game. We also hear from Paul Casey and have an exclusive interview with Lee Trevino.
On top of all this, we have the usual bumper equipment, instruction and rules sections, plus opinion from Wayne Riley and Eddie Pepperell.
1. Seven Drills To Transform Your Game
Top 25 Coach John Jacobs has you covered with these seven must-try tee-to-green drills.
2. New Gear Special
We look at all the hottest gear releases to help you make the best decision if you’re looking to upgrade for the new season.
3. Paul Casey
After his recent win in Dubai, we look at the Englishman’s chances of finally capturing that elusive Major Championship.
4. 10 Best Tournaments Of All Time
We countdown the top-ten strokeplay tournaments in the history of our great game.
5. Lee Trevino
We hear from SuperMex about his remarkable life and career, including his six Major Championships.
6. The Best And Worst Playing Partners
Your playing partners can make or break your experience on the golf course. We list some of the best and worst you can end up with.
7. The Best Courses You Can Play
We feature some of the best places you can play, both here and abroad, as well as looking at some of the finest images UK greenkeepers have captured over recent months, including this amazing shot from Ardfin.
Photography credit: Getty Images, Tom Miles, Kevin Murray, Campbell Lindsay