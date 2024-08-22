What Are The Future Venues For The Presidents Cup?
Ahead of the 2024 Presidents Cup at Royal Montreal Golf Club, we look at the future venues that will host the iconic event
The 2024 Presidents Cup is almost here, with the best players from the United States and the rest of the world (aside from Europe) competing at Royal Montreal Golf Club in Canada from September 26-29.
It will be the second time the Presidents Cup will head to the Montreal course, with the United States claiming a 19.5-14.5 victory over the Internationals when the event was last held there in 2007.
Several golf courses have hosted the Presidents Cup more than once, but after this year, the iconic event will head to new ground for the next three editions.
The 2026 Presidents Cup will be held at Chicago's Medinah Country Club, which has hosted a list of big tournaments throughout the years, including three US Opens, two PGA Championships and the 2012 Ryder Cup.
“We look forward to showcasing the 2026 event from one of the world’s great sporting and cosmopolitan cities in Chicago and a storied venue in Medinah Country Club,” said PGA Tour commissioner Jay Monahan.
The 2028 Presidents Cup will then move to Australia at the Kingston Heath Golf Club, one of the most iconic venues in the famed Melbourne Sandbelt.
It will mark the event’s fourth visit to Melbourne, with Royal Melbourne Golf Club hosting three times in 1998, 2011 and 2019.
Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter
Subscribe to the Golf Monthly newsletter to stay up to date with all the latest tour news, equipment news, reviews, head-to-heads and buyer’s guides from our team of experienced experts.
Kingston Heath has hosted the Australian Open seven times, and has also held the Australian Masters, the Women’s Australian Open and the World Cup of Golf.
“The Sandbelt region is home to some of the game’s most iconic venues, and Kingston Heath has proven to be a world-class host for a number of golf’s biggest tournaments,” said Matt Rap, the PGA Tour’s senior vice president of championship management.
“We are looking forward to contesting an incredible Presidents Cup that Australians can take tremendous pride in, showcasing Kingston Heath to golf fans around the world.”
The final confirmed future venue is the Bellerive Country Club, with the St. Louis course set to host the 2030 Presidents Cup.
Bellerive has a storied history of hosting prestigious events on the PGA Tour, including the 1965 US Open, two PGA Championships and the 2008 BMW Championship.
“St. Louis is a passionate and iconic sports town and one which embraces teams and events such as the Presidents Cup with tremendous enthusiasm,” Monahan said.
“The combination of St. Louis and Bellerive Country Club will make for a memorable experience for fans onsite and those watching around the world.”
Presidents Cup venues beyond 2030 have yet to be announced.
Joel Kulasingham is freelance writer for Golf Monthly. He has worked as a sports reporter and editor in New Zealand for more than five years, covering a wide range of sports including golf, rugby and football. He moved to London in 2023 and writes for several publications in the UK and abroad. He is a life-long sports nut and has been obsessed with golf since first swinging a club at the age of 13. These days he spends most of his time watching, reading and writing about sports, and playing mediocre golf at courses around London.
-
-
Rory McIlroy's Mind-Blowing Stock Yardages For The BMW Championship Including 346-Yard Drives
Rory McIlroy has some eye-watering stock yardages for this week's BMW Championship being played at altitude in Colorado
By Paul Higham Published
-
Where Is The Solheim Cup In 2028?
The 2028 Solheim Cup heads to a venue that's been no stranger to high-profile occasions over the years
By Mike Hall Published
-
Presidents Cup Past Winners - Who Has Won The Most?
Here's a closer look at the past winners of the Presidents Cup, with the United States holding a dominant record over the Internationals since the first event in 1994
By Joel Kulasingham Published