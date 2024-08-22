What Are The Future Venues For The Presidents Cup?

The 2024 Presidents Cup is almost here, with the best players from the United States and the rest of the world (aside from Europe) competing at Royal Montreal Golf Club in Canada from September 26-29.

It will be the second time the Presidents Cup will head to the Montreal course, with the United States claiming a 19.5-14.5 victory over the Internationals when the event was last held there in 2007.

Several golf courses have hosted the Presidents Cup more than once, but after this year, the iconic event will head to new ground for the next three editions.

The 2026 Presidents Cup will be held at Chicago's Medinah Country Club, which has hosted a list of big tournaments throughout the years, including three US Opens, two PGA Championships and the 2012 Ryder Cup.

“We look forward to showcasing the 2026 event from one of the world’s great sporting and cosmopolitan cities in Chicago and a storied venue in Medinah Country Club,” said PGA Tour commissioner Jay Monahan.

The 2028 Presidents Cup will then move to Australia at the Kingston Heath Golf Club, one of the most iconic venues in the famed Melbourne Sandbelt.

It will mark the event’s fourth visit to Melbourne, with Royal Melbourne Golf Club hosting three times in 1998, 2011 and 2019.

Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter Subscribe to the Golf Monthly newsletter to stay up to date with all the latest tour news, equipment news, reviews, head-to-heads and buyer’s guides from our team of experienced experts. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

The 18th hole at Kingston Heath Golf Club (Image credit: Getty Images)

Kingston Heath has hosted the Australian Open seven times, and has also held the Australian Masters, the Women’s Australian Open and the World Cup of Golf.

“The Sandbelt region is home to some of the game’s most iconic venues, and Kingston Heath has proven to be a world-class host for a number of golf’s biggest tournaments,” said Matt Rap, the PGA Tour’s senior vice president of championship management.

“We are looking forward to contesting an incredible Presidents Cup that Australians can take tremendous pride in, showcasing Kingston Heath to golf fans around the world.”

The final confirmed future venue is the Bellerive Country Club, with the St. Louis course set to host the 2030 Presidents Cup.

The 11th hole at Bellerive Country Club (Image credit: Getty Images)

Bellerive has a storied history of hosting prestigious events on the PGA Tour, including the 1965 US Open, two PGA Championships and the 2008 BMW Championship.

“St. Louis is a passionate and iconic sports town and one which embraces teams and events such as the Presidents Cup with tremendous enthusiasm,” Monahan said.

“The combination of St. Louis and Bellerive Country Club will make for a memorable experience for fans onsite and those watching around the world.”

Presidents Cup venues beyond 2030 have yet to be announced.