We take a look at the bookmakers' favourites to win the Men's gold medal ahead of the Olympics

Who Are The Olympics Men’s Golf Favourites?

Men’s golf at the Olympics will take place from July 29 until August 1, and the bookmakers’ favourites are now revealed.

With Jon Rahm and Bryson DeChambeau both having to withdraw from the Olympics after producing a positive Covid-19 test, the field has become slightly more open.

Dustin Johnson had already removed his name from the Olympics back in March too, meaning the gold medal is undeniably up for grabs at the Kasumigaseki Country Club.

But, choosing who to back is therefore even more of a minefield.

Do you choose the favourites and trust the bookies know the players that they are backing as favourites, or is it more worthwhile opting for an outsider to take victory?

Ahead of the Tokyo Olympics, we analyse the favourites in contention to stand on the podium come the final day of action in the men’s golf.

Tokyo Olympics Men’s Golf Favourites

Collin Morikawa – 7/1 with Bet365

Morikawa won the most recent Major at The Open a couple of weeks ago, and is the highest ranked player at the Tokyo Olympics, following Jon Rahm’s positive Covid-19 test and Dustin Johnson’s early withdrawal from the competition.

The World No. 3 is still only 24-years-old, but he has impressed on the PGA Tour ever since he gained his card for the 2019 season.

The American also finished T4 at the US Open in June, after a T8 finish at the PGA Championship in May – showing he really is in fine form ahead of the Olympics.

Adding to Morikawa’s chances is the fact that he won both the PGA Championship and The Open in his first attempts, with Tokyo’s tournament the first appearance he’ll make at the Olympics.

Xander Schauffele – 9/1 with Bet365

Schauffele’s mother was raised in Japan and he has travelled there on numerous occasions, meaning he could be comfortable with the demanding layout with water hazards and encroaching trees.

While the 2017 PGA Tour Rookie of the Year is still awaiting his first Major win, the American has finished in the top-ten on nine occasions since 2017 in Majors, and it’s only a matter of time until he produces a notable victory.

The four-time PGA Tour winner is no doubt in contention for a medal place in Tokyo, but he’ll hope to come out on top and capitalise on his consistency over the last couple of years.

Justin Thomas – 11/1 with Bet365

Thomas has 14 career PGA Tour wins, with four of them coming in Asia: The 2016 and 2017 CIMB Classic in Malaysia, and the 2018 and 2020 CJ Cup at Nine Bridges in South Korea.

The 2017 PGA Championship winner managed to secure victory at The Players Championship back in March, however, he hasn’t made the top-ten since that win and has largely struggled to challenge in any tournaments.

Thomas’ combination of winning experience and skill displays why he is ranked as one of the main favourites.

Viktor Hovland – 12/1 with Bet365

The Norwegian’s most recent win only came last month, in the BMW International Open on the European Tour.

Hovland also has five top-five results on the PGA Tour this year too, and is the highest ranked European heading into the Olympics in eleventh on the Official World Golf Ranking, two places ahead of Rory McIlroy.

Hideki Matsuyama – 12/1 with Bet365

Hideki Matsuyama heads into the Olympics in his home country hoping to emulate his incredible victory at the Masters from earlier this year.

Despite not having finished in the top-20 since that win, the Japanese star should be inspired by the backing of an entire nation, albeit fans won’t be in attendance at Kasumigaseki.

Rory McIlroy – 12/1 with Bet365

The Northern Irishman has managed to rediscover some of his early career form this season, picking up his first PGA Tour win in 18 months and managing to secure a T7 finish at the US Open.

While McIlroy still isn’t showing his best golf, he has the ability to produce some scintillating play so cannot be overlooked heading into the Olympics.

He’ll represent Ireland instead of Team GB, because the Golfing Union of Ireland encompasses both Northern Ireland and the Republic of Ireland.