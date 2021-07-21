The 2024 Olympic Games head to Paris, where a familiar golf course will host the action...

Where Is The 2024 Olympic Games?

Golf will make its third appearance since 1904 in the Olympic Games in 2024 after Rio de Janeiro and Tokyo.

Paris will take centre stage in 2024 and the golf course hosting the world’s best players will be a familiar one to golf fans.

It will be the third time Paris has hosted the Games and first in 100 years after 1900 and 1924.

The 1900 Games was actually the first time golf ever featured in the Olympic Games, with the venue being Golf de Compiegne.

2024 Olympic Games Golf Course

Le Golf National is the venue for the action in 2024, with the French Open venue being a household name across the world.

That is after the stunning 2018 Ryder Cup, which saw Thomas Bjorn’s European side defeat Jim Furyk’s Team USA 17.5-11.5.

Le Golf National’s Albatros Course is one of France and Europe’s best championship layouts and is famous for its testing holes playing around and over water.

It has hosted the French Open in every year since 1991 barring 1999 and 2001.

The club is located to the south-west of Paris and will be 41km from the Olympic Village.

Whilst 2024 is still some time away, the French game seems to be in a very good spot right now, with some of the country’s best players including Celine Boutier, Antoine Rozner, Victor Perez and Romain Langasque.

From its role as French Open and Ryder Cup venue, Le Golf National already has a wonderful legacy and that will continue after Paris 2024.

“Following the Olympic Games, Golf National will resume its role as the national high-performance training centre of the French Golf Federation and host of the annual French Open, as well as a sport complex open to the community,” the International Golf Federation says.

Le Golf National will be followed by the stunning Riviera Country Club for the 2028 Olympic Games in Los Angeles.