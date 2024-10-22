Zozo Championship Tee Times: Rounds One And Two

The PGA Tour's only visit to Japan in the season comes at the Zozo Championship, which is being held at Narashino Country Club.

It is a limited field, no-cut event, with just 78 players teeing it up - among them some of the best in the world.

The highest-ranked player is World No.2 Xander Schauffele, and he's in a group with Rickie Fowler and Min Woo Lee for the opening two rounds. Play gets underway on Wednesday evening in the eastern US, with an early morning start on Thursday in the UK. The trio get their challenges started at 9.24pm ET (2.24am BST) in the first round, with a tee time of 8.07pm ET (1.07am BST) in round two.

Another eye-catching grouping features defending champion Collin Morikawa, Sahith Theegala and Will Zalatoris, with the three beginning at 9.35pm ET (2.35am BST) in the first round and 8.18pm ET (1.18am BST) in the second round.

Collin Morikawa is the defending champion (Image credit: Getty Images)

The player who won in 2021, Hideki Matsuyama, is also playing. He's grouped with Si Woo Kim and Justin Thomas, with the three beginning at 8.29pm ET (1.29am BST) in the first round and 9.35pm ET (2.35am BST) in the second round.

Below are the tee times for the opening two rounds of the Zozo Championship at Narashino Country Club.

Zozo Championship - Notable Groups

ET (BST)

Round One

8.29pm (1.29am): Hideki Matsuyama, Si Woo Kim, Justin Thomas

Hideki Matsuyama, Si Woo Kim, Justin Thomas 9.24pm (2.24am): Xander Schauffele, Rickie Fowler, Min Woo Lee

Xander Schauffele, Rickie Fowler, Min Woo Lee 9.35pm (2.35am): Collin Morikawa, Sahith Theegala, Will Zalatoris

Round Two

8.07pm (1.07am): Xander Schauffele, Rickie Fowler, Min Woo Lee

Xander Schauffele, Rickie Fowler, Min Woo Lee 8.18pm (1.18am): Collin Morikawa, Sahith Theegala, Will Zalatoris

Collin Morikawa, Sahith Theegala, Will Zalatoris 9.35pm (2.35am): Hideki Matsuyama, Si Woo Kim, Justin Thomas

Rickie Fowler is one of several high-profile players in the field (Image credit: Getty Images)

Zozo Championship Tee Times - Round One

ET (BST)

1st Tee/10th Tee

7.45pm (12.45am): C.T. Pan, Max Greyserman, Takashi Ogiso/Ryo Hisatsune, Mac Meissner, Takahiro Hataji

C.T. Pan, Max Greyserman, Takashi Ogiso/Ryo Hisatsune, Mac Meissner, Takahiro Hataji 7.56pm (12.56am): Ben Griffin, Victor Perez, Ryosuke Kinoshita/Joel Dahmen, Nate Lashley, Satoshi Kodaira

Ben Griffin, Victor Perez, Ryosuke Kinoshita/Joel Dahmen, Nate Lashley, Satoshi Kodaira 8.07pm (1.07am): Luke List, Nico Echavarria, Adam Svensson/Kevin Yu, K.H. Lee, Brendon Todd

Luke List, Nico Echavarria, Adam Svensson/Kevin Yu, K.H. Lee, Brendon Todd 8.18pm (1.18am): Davis Riley, Nick Taylor, Lee Hodges/Max Homa, Sungjae Im, Kensei Hirata

Davis Riley, Nick Taylor, Lee Hodges/Max Homa, Sungjae Im, Kensei Hirata 8.29pm (1.29am): Chad Ramey, Gary Woodland, Matt Kuchar/Hideki Matsuyama, Si Woo Kim, Justin Thomas

Chad Ramey, Gary Woodland, Matt Kuchar/Hideki Matsuyama, Si Woo Kim, Justin Thomas 8.40pm (1.40am): Charley Hoffman, Maverick McNealy, Ryo Ishikawa/Justin Lower, Ryan Fox, Naoyuki Kataoka

Charley Hoffman, Maverick McNealy, Ryo Ishikawa/Justin Lower, Ryan Fox, Naoyuki Kataoka 8.51pm (1.51am): Carson Young, Ben Silverman, Taisei Shimizu/Chandler Phillips, Sami Valimaki, Hiroshi Iwata

Carson Young, Ben Silverman, Taisei Shimizu/Chandler Phillips, Sami Valimaki, Hiroshi Iwata 9.02pm (2.02am): Eric Cole, Chan Kim, Takumi Kanaya/Andrew Putnam, Beau Hossler, Yuto Katsuragawa

Eric Cole, Chan Kim, Takumi Kanaya/Andrew Putnam, Beau Hossler, Yuto Katsuragawa 9.13pm (2.13am): Doug Ghim, Rico Hoey, Kaito Onishi/Patrick Rodgers, Mark Hubbard, Ren Yonezaw

Doug Ghim, Rico Hoey, Kaito Onishi/Patrick Rodgers, Mark Hubbard, Ren Yonezaw 9.24pm (2.24am): Xander Schauffele, Rickie Fowler, Min Woo Lee/Taylor Moore, J.J. Spaun, Tom Hoge

Xander Schauffele, Rickie Fowler, Min Woo Lee/Taylor Moore, J.J. Spaun, Tom Hoge 9.35pm (2.35am): Collin Morikawa, Sahith Theegala, Will Zalatoris/Harry Hall, Seamus Power, Adam Schenk

Collin Morikawa, Sahith Theegala, Will Zalatoris/Harry Hall, Seamus Power, Adam Schenk 9.46pm (2.46am): Jhonattan Vegas, Chris Gotterup, Kurt Kitayama/Andrew Novak, Ben Kohles, Yuta Sugiura

Jhonattan Vegas, Chris Gotterup, Kurt Kitayama/Andrew Novak, Ben Kohles, Yuta Sugiura 9.57pm (2.57am): Sam Stevens, S.H. Kim, Shugo Imahira/Zac Blair,Patrick Fishburn, David Skinns

Zozo Championship - Round Two

ET (BST)

10th Tee/1st Tee

7.45pm (12.45am): Eric Cole, Chan Kim, Takumi Kanaya/Andrew Putnam, Beau Hossler, Yuto Katsuragawa

Eric Cole, Chan Kim, Takumi Kanaya/Andrew Putnam, Beau Hossler, Yuto Katsuragawa 7.56pm (12.56am): Doug Ghim, Rico Hoey, Kaito Onishi/Patrick Rodgers, Mark Hubbard, Ren Yonezaw

Doug Ghim, Rico Hoey, Kaito Onishi/Patrick Rodgers, Mark Hubbard, Ren Yonezaw 8.07pm (1.07am): Xander Schauffele, Rickie Fowler, Min Woo Lee/Taylor Moore, J.J. Spaun, Tom Hoge

Xander Schauffele, Rickie Fowler, Min Woo Lee/Taylor Moore, J.J. Spaun, Tom Hoge 8.18pm (1.18am): Collin Morikawa, Sahith Theegala, Will Zalatoris/Harry Hall, Seamus Power, Adam Schenk

Collin Morikawa, Sahith Theegala, Will Zalatoris/Harry Hall, Seamus Power, Adam Schenk 8.29pm (1.29am): Jhonattan Vegas, Chris Gotterup, Kurt Kitayama/Andrew Novak, Ben Kohles, Yuta Sugiura

Jhonattan Vegas, Chris Gotterup, Kurt Kitayama/Andrew Novak, Ben Kohles, Yuta Sugiura 8.40pm (1.40am): Sam Stevens, S.H. Kim, Shugo Imahira/Zac Blair,Patrick Fishburn, David Skinns

Sam Stevens, S.H. Kim, Shugo Imahira/Zac Blair,Patrick Fishburn, David Skinns 8.51pm (1.51am): C.T. Pan, Max Greyserman, Takashi Ogiso/Ryo Hisatsune, Mac Meissner, Takahiro Hataji

C.T. Pan, Max Greyserman, Takashi Ogiso/Ryo Hisatsune, Mac Meissner, Takahiro Hataji 9.02pm (2.02am): Ben Griffin, Victor Perez, Ryosuke Kinoshita/Joel Dahmen, Nate Lashley, Satoshi Kodaira

Ben Griffin, Victor Perez, Ryosuke Kinoshita/Joel Dahmen, Nate Lashley, Satoshi Kodaira 9.13pm (2.13am): Luke List, Nico Echavarria, Adam Svensson/Kevin Yu, K.H. Lee, Brendon Todd

Luke List, Nico Echavarria, Adam Svensson/Kevin Yu, K.H. Lee, Brendon Todd 9.24pm (2.24am): Davis Riley, Nick Taylor, Lee Hodges/Max Homa, Sungjae Im, Kensei Hirata

Davis Riley, Nick Taylor, Lee Hodges/Max Homa, Sungjae Im, Kensei Hirata 9.35pm (2.35am): Chad Ramey, Gary Woodland, Matt Kuchar/Hideki Matsuyama, Si Woo Kim, Justin Thomas

Chad Ramey, Gary Woodland, Matt Kuchar/Hideki Matsuyama, Si Woo Kim, Justin Thomas 9.46pm (2.46am): Charley Hoffman, Maverick McNealy, Ryo Ishikawa/Justin Lower, Ryan Fox, Naoyuki Kataoka

Charley Hoffman, Maverick McNealy, Ryo Ishikawa/Justin Lower, Ryan Fox, Naoyuki Kataoka 9.57pm (2.57am): Carson Young, Ben Silverman, Taisei Shimizu/Chandler Phillips, Sami Valimaki, Hiroshi Iwata

How To Watch The Zozo Championship In The US

All times EDT

Wednesday, October 23: 11:00pm-3:00am (Golf Channel/NBC Sports App)

Thursday, October 24: 11:00pm-3:00am (Golf Channel/NBC Sports App)

Friday, October 25: 11:00pm-3:00am (Golf Channel/NBC Sports App)App)

Saturday, October 24: 11:00pm-3:00am (Golf Channel/NBC Sports App)

How To Watch The Zozo Championship In The UK

All times BST

Thursday, October 24: 4:00am-8:00am (Sky Sports Golf)

Friday, October 25: 4:00am-8:00am (Sky Sports Golf)

Saturday, October 26: 4:00am-8:00am (Sky Sports Golf)

Sunday, October 27: 3:00am-7:00am (Sky Sports Golf)