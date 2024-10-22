Zozo Championship Tee Times: Rounds One And Two
World No.2 Xander Schauffele is in action at the only PGA Tour event to visit Japan - here are the tee times for the first two rounds
The PGA Tour's only visit to Japan in the season comes at the Zozo Championship, which is being held at Narashino Country Club.
It is a limited field, no-cut event, with just 78 players teeing it up - among them some of the best in the world.
The highest-ranked player is World No.2 Xander Schauffele, and he's in a group with Rickie Fowler and Min Woo Lee for the opening two rounds. Play gets underway on Wednesday evening in the eastern US, with an early morning start on Thursday in the UK. The trio get their challenges started at 9.24pm ET (2.24am BST) in the first round, with a tee time of 8.07pm ET (1.07am BST) in round two.
Another eye-catching grouping features defending champion Collin Morikawa, Sahith Theegala and Will Zalatoris, with the three beginning at 9.35pm ET (2.35am BST) in the first round and 8.18pm ET (1.18am BST) in the second round.
The player who won in 2021, Hideki Matsuyama, is also playing. He's grouped with Si Woo Kim and Justin Thomas, with the three beginning at 8.29pm ET (1.29am BST) in the first round and 9.35pm ET (2.35am BST) in the second round.
Below are the tee times for the opening two rounds of the Zozo Championship at Narashino Country Club.
Zozo Championship - Notable Groups
ET (BST)
Round One
- 8.29pm (1.29am): Hideki Matsuyama, Si Woo Kim, Justin Thomas
- 9.24pm (2.24am): Xander Schauffele, Rickie Fowler, Min Woo Lee
- 9.35pm (2.35am): Collin Morikawa, Sahith Theegala, Will Zalatoris
Round Two
- 8.07pm (1.07am): Xander Schauffele, Rickie Fowler, Min Woo Lee
- 8.18pm (1.18am): Collin Morikawa, Sahith Theegala, Will Zalatoris
- 9.35pm (2.35am): Hideki Matsuyama, Si Woo Kim, Justin Thomas
Zozo Championship Tee Times - Round One
ET (BST)
1st Tee/10th Tee
- 7.45pm (12.45am): C.T. Pan, Max Greyserman, Takashi Ogiso/Ryo Hisatsune, Mac Meissner, Takahiro Hataji
- 7.56pm (12.56am): Ben Griffin, Victor Perez, Ryosuke Kinoshita/Joel Dahmen, Nate Lashley, Satoshi Kodaira
- 8.07pm (1.07am): Luke List, Nico Echavarria, Adam Svensson/Kevin Yu, K.H. Lee, Brendon Todd
- 8.18pm (1.18am): Davis Riley, Nick Taylor, Lee Hodges/Max Homa, Sungjae Im, Kensei Hirata
- 8.29pm (1.29am): Chad Ramey, Gary Woodland, Matt Kuchar/Hideki Matsuyama, Si Woo Kim, Justin Thomas
- 8.40pm (1.40am): Charley Hoffman, Maverick McNealy, Ryo Ishikawa/Justin Lower, Ryan Fox, Naoyuki Kataoka
- 8.51pm (1.51am): Carson Young, Ben Silverman, Taisei Shimizu/Chandler Phillips, Sami Valimaki, Hiroshi Iwata
- 9.02pm (2.02am): Eric Cole, Chan Kim, Takumi Kanaya/Andrew Putnam, Beau Hossler, Yuto Katsuragawa
- 9.13pm (2.13am): Doug Ghim, Rico Hoey, Kaito Onishi/Patrick Rodgers, Mark Hubbard, Ren Yonezaw
- 9.24pm (2.24am): Xander Schauffele, Rickie Fowler, Min Woo Lee/Taylor Moore, J.J. Spaun, Tom Hoge
- 9.35pm (2.35am): Collin Morikawa, Sahith Theegala, Will Zalatoris/Harry Hall, Seamus Power, Adam Schenk
- 9.46pm (2.46am): Jhonattan Vegas, Chris Gotterup, Kurt Kitayama/Andrew Novak, Ben Kohles, Yuta Sugiura
- 9.57pm (2.57am): Sam Stevens, S.H. Kim, Shugo Imahira/Zac Blair,Patrick Fishburn, David Skinns
Zozo Championship - Round Two
ET (BST)
10th Tee/1st Tee
- 7.45pm (12.45am): Eric Cole, Chan Kim, Takumi Kanaya/Andrew Putnam, Beau Hossler, Yuto Katsuragawa
- 7.56pm (12.56am): Doug Ghim, Rico Hoey, Kaito Onishi/Patrick Rodgers, Mark Hubbard, Ren Yonezaw
- 8.07pm (1.07am): Xander Schauffele, Rickie Fowler, Min Woo Lee/Taylor Moore, J.J. Spaun, Tom Hoge
- 8.18pm (1.18am): Collin Morikawa, Sahith Theegala, Will Zalatoris/Harry Hall, Seamus Power, Adam Schenk
- 8.29pm (1.29am): Jhonattan Vegas, Chris Gotterup, Kurt Kitayama/Andrew Novak, Ben Kohles, Yuta Sugiura
- 8.40pm (1.40am): Sam Stevens, S.H. Kim, Shugo Imahira/Zac Blair,Patrick Fishburn, David Skinns
- 8.51pm (1.51am): C.T. Pan, Max Greyserman, Takashi Ogiso/Ryo Hisatsune, Mac Meissner, Takahiro Hataji
- 9.02pm (2.02am): Ben Griffin, Victor Perez, Ryosuke Kinoshita/Joel Dahmen, Nate Lashley, Satoshi Kodaira
- 9.13pm (2.13am): Luke List, Nico Echavarria, Adam Svensson/Kevin Yu, K.H. Lee, Brendon Todd
- 9.24pm (2.24am): Davis Riley, Nick Taylor, Lee Hodges/Max Homa, Sungjae Im, Kensei Hirata
- 9.35pm (2.35am): Chad Ramey, Gary Woodland, Matt Kuchar/Hideki Matsuyama, Si Woo Kim, Justin Thomas
- 9.46pm (2.46am): Charley Hoffman, Maverick McNealy, Ryo Ishikawa/Justin Lower, Ryan Fox, Naoyuki Kataoka
- 9.57pm (2.57am): Carson Young, Ben Silverman, Taisei Shimizu/Chandler Phillips, Sami Valimaki, Hiroshi Iwata
How To Watch The Zozo Championship In The US
All times EDT
Wednesday, October 23: 11:00pm-3:00am (Golf Channel/NBC Sports App)
Thursday, October 24: 11:00pm-3:00am (Golf Channel/NBC Sports App)
Friday, October 25: 11:00pm-3:00am (Golf Channel/NBC Sports App)App)
Saturday, October 24: 11:00pm-3:00am (Golf Channel/NBC Sports App)
How To Watch The Zozo Championship In The UK
All times BST
Thursday, October 24: 4:00am-8:00am (Sky Sports Golf)
Friday, October 25: 4:00am-8:00am (Sky Sports Golf)
Saturday, October 26: 4:00am-8:00am (Sky Sports Golf)
Sunday, October 27: 3:00am-7:00am (Sky Sports Golf)
Mike has over 25 years of experience in journalism, including writing on a range of sports throughout that time, such as golf, football and cricket. Now a freelance staff writer for Golf Monthly, he is dedicated to covering the game's most newsworthy stories.
He has written hundreds of articles on the game, from features offering insights into how members of the public can play some of the world's most revered courses, to breaking news stories affecting everything from the PGA Tour and LIV Golf to developmental Tours and the amateur game.
Mike grew up in East Yorkshire and began his career in journalism in 1997. He then moved to London in 2003 as his career flourished, and nowadays resides in New Brunswick, Canada, where he and his wife raise their young family less than a mile from his local course.
Kevin Cook’s acclaimed 2007 biography, Tommy’s Honour, about golf’s founding father and son, remains one of his all-time favourite sports books.
