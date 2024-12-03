YouTube Star And Former LIV Golfer Tee It Up In PGA Tour Q-School Second Stage

It's Q-School season and, currently, the LPGA Tour and PGA Tour Champions Tour are into their Final Stages, whilst the PGA Tour reaches its penultimate Second Stage.

There are notable players competing in all three circuits and, in the PGA Tour's Second Stage, there are several individuals that many golf fans will recognize, including a former LIV Golfer and a YouTube star.

Pettit during LIV Golf Miami in 2022 (Image credit: Getty Images)

The first name that springs out is Turk Pettit, who featured in all eight LIV Golf events during its debut season in 2022 and even went through PGA Tour Qualifying School in 2023.

Now, you may wonder how did he do this despite LIV Golfers being banned from PGA Tour events by the circuit? Well, after being dropped from LIV Golf he was relegated to the Asian Tour. However, because the Asian Tour is a full member of the International Federation of PGA Tours, Pettit did not earn further suspension. Essentially Pettit was given a ban from the last LIV event he played in, LIV Golf Jeddah in 16th October 2022, so it meant he was eligible to compete in PGA Tour sanctioned events from the 17th October 2023.

Playing at Kinderlou Forest Golf Club in Georgia, Pettit is also joined by YouTube star, George Bryan, who recently played in the Butterfield Bermuda Championship alongside his brother, Wesley.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Both George and Wesley are known for being two of the biggest stars in the social media golf world, with their channel Bryan Bros Golf amassing half-a-million subscribers on YouTube.

Amongst the other names hoping to book their place at the Final Stage at TPC Sawgrass in December are recent Masters and US Open low amateur, Neal Shipley. Back in June, the American became just the seventh golfer to claim that accolade and, shortly after his US Open success, turned professional, already securing three top-20s on Tour.

Elsewhere, two-time PGA Tour winner, Kyle Stanley, is playing Valencia Country Club in California and, alongside the American are former Tour winners Robert Garrigus, Sangmoon Bae and Kevin Stadler, as well as 20-time Japan Golf Tour winner, Ryo Ishikawa.

Finally, in the last two Second Stage sections, former US Ryder Cup player, Jeff Overton, tees it up in Palm Coast, Florida, whilst Curtis Thompson, the older brother of Lexi Thompson, is also in Georgia alongside Shipley, Bryan and Pettit.