Amateur Star Neal Shipley Ready To Turn Pro Following US Open
Shipley secured a PGA Tour Americas card the week before the US Open, with yet another fine round setting up the amateur star nicely at Pinehurst
Neal Shipley has had a 2024 to remember, with the 22-year-old claiming low amateur honors at the Masters where, on the final day, he was paired alongside 15-time Major winner, Tiger Woods.
Now featuring at Pinehurst No.2 and the US Open, Shipley carded a first round of 70 to sit at level-par and around the top 25 mark, with the American revealing that he is set to turn professional following the climax of the third men's Major of the year.
So, which Tour will Shipley be plying his trade on? Well, just a week ago, the Ohio State Buckeye player took part in a PGA Tour Americas Q School event and, after finishing at 12-under-par, he headed for a huge nine-for-one playoff!
Managing to get into the playoff after a birdie at the 72nd hole, he then promptly birdied the first two playoff holes to secure his membership and wrap up a card for the 2024 season.
Speaking at the US Open following his opening round, Shipley explained his plans after claiming his card, stating: "I was able to get my card at Q School last week and I'm really excited for the opportunity that's coming up here next week. It's (next event) going to be, I think, Uplands Golf Club in Victoria, British Columbia, Canada. I have been up to Vancouver before... I know it's a beautiful area. I'm excited to travel to Canada. Things could change if we play well this week".
Currently, though, Shipley's attention will be on another amateur title at the US Open and, given his first round being better than the likes of Woods and many, many more experienced players, the young American is set up for yet another great week.
"I think my game really comes out when the golf course is really difficult. I can separate myself from the field because I drive the golf ball so well," explained Shipley. "When you're playing some golf courses in college golf, it's like a wedge contest or putting contest. When you come out to Majors, it's not like that at all. Feel like my game is really suited for these tough, tough conditions.
"Knowing I'm comfortable out here is just huge. Knowing I can compete on hard golf courses against the best of the world, making the cut... No one expects me to win... There's no reason I can't if I go out there and have three really good rounds coming in. Takes something special, but we shoot for that. If you don't win, don't play well, it is what it is. I'm here at a Major when a lot of other guys aren't. It's just great to be out here".
Matt joined Golf Monthly in February 2021 covering weekend news, before also transitioning to equipment and testing. After freelancing for Golf Monthly and The PGA for 18 months, he was offered a full-time position at the company in October 2022 and continues to cover weekend news and social media, as well as help look after Golf Monthly’s many buyers’ guides and equipment reviews.
Taking up the game when he was just seven years of age, Matt made it into his county squad just a year later and continues to play the game at a high standard, with a handicap of around 2-4. To date, his best round came in 2016, where he shot a six-under-par 66 having been seven-under through nine holes. He currently plays at Witney Lakes in Oxfordshire and his favourite player is Rory McIlroy, despite nearly being struck by his second shot at the 17th during the 2015 BMW PGA Championship.
Matt’s current What’s In The Bag?
Driver: Honma TW747, 8.75°
Fairway Wood: TaylorMade Rocketballz Stage 2, 15°, 19°
Hybrid: Adams Super Hybrid, 22°
Irons: Mizuno MP54, 5-PW
Wedges: Cleveland 588 RTX 2.0 Tour Satin, 50°, 56°, 60°
Putter: Cleveland TFI 2135 Satin Cero
Ball: Titleist Pro V1x
Can Players Ground Their Club In The Wasteland At The US Open?
Pinehurst No.2 is littered with sand and shrubbery, but can players ground their club in it? Here, we take a look at the ruling for the 2024 US Open
