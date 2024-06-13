Amateur Star Neal Shipley Ready To Turn Pro Following US Open

Neal Shipley has had a 2024 to remember, with the 22-year-old claiming low amateur honors at the Masters where, on the final day, he was paired alongside 15-time Major winner, Tiger Woods.

Now featuring at Pinehurst No.2 and the US Open, Shipley carded a first round of 70 to sit at level-par and around the top 25 mark, with the American revealing that he is set to turn professional following the climax of the third men's Major of the year.

So, which Tour will Shipley be plying his trade on? Well, just a week ago, the Ohio State Buckeye player took part in a PGA Tour Americas Q School event and, after finishing at 12-under-par, he headed for a huge nine-for-one playoff!

Managing to get into the playoff after a birdie at the 72nd hole, he then promptly birdied the first two playoff holes to secure his membership and wrap up a card for the 2024 season.

Speaking at the US Open following his opening round, Shipley explained his plans after claiming his card, stating: "I was able to get my card at Q School last week and I'm really excited for the opportunity that's coming up here next week. It's (next event) going to be, I think, Uplands Golf Club in Victoria, British Columbia, Canada. I have been up to Vancouver before... I know it's a beautiful area. I'm excited to travel to Canada. Things could change if we play well this week".

Currently, though, Shipley's attention will be on another amateur title at the US Open and, given his first round being better than the likes of Woods and many, many more experienced players, the young American is set up for yet another great week.

"I think my game really comes out when the golf course is really difficult. I can separate myself from the field because I drive the golf ball so well," explained Shipley. "When you're playing some golf courses in college golf, it's like a wedge contest or putting contest. When you come out to Majors, it's not like that at all. Feel like my game is really suited for these tough, tough conditions.

"Knowing I'm comfortable out here is just huge. Knowing I can compete on hard golf courses against the best of the world, making the cut... No one expects me to win... There's no reason I can't if I go out there and have three really good rounds coming in. Takes something special, but we shoot for that. If you don't win, don't play well, it is what it is. I'm here at a Major when a lot of other guys aren't. It's just great to be out here".