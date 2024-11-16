'Really Special' Bryan Bros React To Playing In First Tournament Together In '12 Years'
Wesley and George Bryan were paired together for the first two rounds of the Butterfield Bermuda Championship, with Wesley making the cut despite a late double bogey
The opportunity to play in a professional tournament alongside any family member is a special event and, at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship, that's exactly what happened with the Bryan Brothers.
George and Wesley are known for being two of the biggest stars in the YouTube golf world but, along with their social media presence, both are incredibly talented golfers and, for the first two days of the PGA Tour event, the brothers were paired alongside each other.
Carding rounds of 67 and 72, Wesley safely made it through to the weekend at Port Royal Golf Club, whilst George's rounds of 75 and 73 meant a six-over total and a missed cut.
Despite this, George had nothing but praise for the experience of playing competitive rounds against his brother, with the 36-year-old claiming it was "really special."
Speaking after the round on Friday, George stated: "It's pretty cool. No, really, like we were thinking about it before that -- I hadn't thought about it in a while, but when was the last time that we played in a tournament together, and I think it's been 12 years to compete...
"Just the fact that we got to compete or play in a tournament together, go head to head, but also watch -- you know, see how he plays in a tournament. I don't know, it was just a really cool thing to think about, like wow, it's actually happening. But then that quickly transitioned to like, oh, boy I'm playing in a PGA Tour event, like what is that going to look like for me? I'm a YouTuber."
Missing the weekend, George's attention now turns to the second stage of Korn Ferry Tour Q-School, something which the American made it through to in mid-October.
For Wesley, he heads into the third and fourth rounds of the Butterfield Bermuda Championship needing a strong week to help earn a fully exempt PGA Tour card for the season. As of writing, he is 128th in the FedEx Cup Fall standings and, if he were to finish inside the top 125, he would have access to all Full-Field Events and be able to plan his schedule for 2025.
"(Making) Another weekend's great," stated Wesley. "The weather looks like it's going to be dicey at best tomorrow and then I think it's going to hum on Sunday. A couple good scores on the weekend could vault us up the leaderboard. A couple bad scores, and it's probably going to happen to a lot of people the next couple days. So just go out there, kind of have that top-125 number in my mind a little bit. At the end of the day just going to go out there, like George said, try not to give any shot any more significant value than it is and see where we end up on Sunday."
