PGA Tour Champions Q-School Final Stage - Who Is Playing? What Is The Format? And All The Other Details You Need

Taking place the same week as the LPGA Tour's Q-School, the PGA Tour Champions circuit is also set to receive a new batch of members.

The Final Stage of Champions Tour Q-School features 78 players but, in rather brutal fashion, just five cards for the 2025 season are to be announced, which makes the four days of action crucial to a number of players.

Steven Alker (left) topped the Charles Schwab Cup standings in 2024, whilst Bernhard Langer (middle-right) claimed a 47th PGA Tour Champions title at the season-ending Charles Schwab Cup Championship (Image credit: Getty Images)

Prior to the Final Stage, three sites held events to determine who would make it through to the final and, in the 78 man field, 53 of them advanced via First Stage. Along with the 53, 27 players earned direct access to Final Stage via various exemption categories.

So, how does the event work and who is playing? Well, we have all the details for you below...

When And Where Is PGA Tour Champions Q-School?

Taking place on the 3rd - 6th December, the tournament itself will be played at TPC Scottsdale’s Champions Course.

Home to the WM Phoenix Open, the event won't be played on the same track, the Stadium Course, but rather the venue's Champions Course, which is a par 71 that measures just over 7100 yards off the back tees.

What Is The Format?

PGA Tour Champions Q-School will comprise of 72 holes and there will be no cut. As mentioned, just five cards will be awarded and those who finish between 6th - 30th at the PGA Tour Champions Q-School’s Final Stage will be eligible to enter weekly open qualifiers.

Angel Cabrera is set to be the biggest name in the field (Image credit: Getty Images)

PGA Tour Champions Q-School Full Field

Felipe Aguilar

Tim Ailes

Robert Andrews (a)

Sam Arnold

Arjun Atwal

Eric Axley

Scott Barr

Dominic Barson

Cameron Beckman

Kris Blanks

Jason Bohn

Craig Bowden

David Branshaw

Michael Brown (a)

Gordon Burns

Angel Cabrera

Jim Carter

Ho Sung Choi

Bobby Collins

Bob Conrad (a)

Matthew Cort

Brian Davis

Jeremy DeFalco (a)

Chris Devlin (a)

David Drysdale

Brad Elder

Scott Fawcett (a)

Stephen Gallacher

Rick Garboski

Mathew Goggin

Jeff Gove

Dennis Hendershott

J.J. Henry

Steve Holmes

Freddie Jacobson

Raphael Jacquelin

Andrew Johnson

Brendan Jones

Jay Jurecic

Brad Kennedy

Danny King

Soren Kjeldsen

Cliff Kresge

Rob Labritz

Jeff Martin

David Mathis

Alan McLean

Matt Mitchell (a)

Katsumasa Miyamoto

Alan Morin

John O’Leary

Scott Parel

Britt Pavelonis

Tracy Phillips

Steve Pleis

Dicky Pride

Ted Purdy

Tag Ridings

Chris Riley

Roger Rowland

Robert Russell

Jason Schultz

Scott Shingler (a)

Wes Short, Jr.

Bob Sowards

Andre Stolz

Joe Summerhays

Shannon Sykora

Mario Tiziani

Esteban Toledo

Bobby Tracy

Jerod Turner

Omar Uresti

Bo Van Pelt

Brett Waldman

Mark Walker

Boo Weekley

Tim Weinhart

Who Are The Notable Players Featuring?

The field features a lot of recognizable names, with one of those being two-time Major winner, Angel Cabrera, who is featuring due to being inside the top 75 of the 2024 PGA Tour Champions Money List.

Other big names include PGA, European and Asian Tour winner Arjun Atwal, as well as three-time PGA Tour winner, Boo Weekley. From across the pond, European Tour winners Stephen Gallacher, Raphael Jacquelin and Soren Kjeldsen will be hoping to earn PGA Tour Champions cards.

One last player to point out is the familiar name of Ho Sung Choi, who rose to fame following various videos of his incredibly bizarre golf swings. Don't think that'll be a disadvantage, though, as the South Korean qualified for Q-School after topping the Japan Golf Tour's Senior Tour Order of Merit.