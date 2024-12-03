PGA Tour Champions Q-School Final Stage - Who Is Playing? What Is The Format? And All The Other Details You Need
Just five PGA Tour Champions cards are up for grabs and, with 78 players featuring at TPC Scottsdale’s Champions Course, it is set to be a thrilling four days of action
Taking place the same week as the LPGA Tour's Q-School, the PGA Tour Champions circuit is also set to receive a new batch of members.
The Final Stage of Champions Tour Q-School features 78 players but, in rather brutal fashion, just five cards for the 2025 season are to be announced, which makes the four days of action crucial to a number of players.
Prior to the Final Stage, three sites held events to determine who would make it through to the final and, in the 78 man field, 53 of them advanced via First Stage. Along with the 53, 27 players earned direct access to Final Stage via various exemption categories.
So, how does the event work and who is playing? Well, we have all the details for you below...
When And Where Is PGA Tour Champions Q-School?
Taking place on the 3rd - 6th December, the tournament itself will be played at TPC Scottsdale’s Champions Course.
Home to the WM Phoenix Open, the event won't be played on the same track, the Stadium Course, but rather the venue's Champions Course, which is a par 71 that measures just over 7100 yards off the back tees.
What Is The Format?
PGA Tour Champions Q-School will comprise of 72 holes and there will be no cut. As mentioned, just five cards will be awarded and those who finish between 6th - 30th at the PGA Tour Champions Q-School’s Final Stage will be eligible to enter weekly open qualifiers.
Get the top Black Friday deals right in your inbox: Sign up now!
The hottest deals and product recommendations during deals season straight to your inbox plus all the best game-changing tips, in-depth features and the latest news and insights around the game.
PGA Tour Champions Q-School Full Field
- Felipe Aguilar
- Tim Ailes
- Robert Andrews (a)
- Sam Arnold
- Arjun Atwal
- Eric Axley
- Scott Barr
- Dominic Barson
- Cameron Beckman
- Kris Blanks
- Jason Bohn
- Craig Bowden
- David Branshaw
- Michael Brown (a)
- Gordon Burns
- Angel Cabrera
- Jim Carter
- Ho Sung Choi
- Bobby Collins
- Bob Conrad (a)
- Matthew Cort
- Brian Davis
- Jeremy DeFalco (a)
- Chris Devlin (a)
- David Drysdale
- Brad Elder
- Scott Fawcett (a)
- Stephen Gallacher
- Rick Garboski
- Mathew Goggin
- Jeff Gove
- Dennis Hendershott
- J.J. Henry
- Steve Holmes
- Freddie Jacobson
- Raphael Jacquelin
- Andrew Johnson
- Brendan Jones
- Jay Jurecic
- Brad Kennedy
- Danny King
- Soren Kjeldsen
- Cliff Kresge
- Rob Labritz
- Jeff Martin
- David Mathis
- Alan McLean
- Matt Mitchell (a)
- Katsumasa Miyamoto
- Alan Morin
- John O’Leary
- Scott Parel
- Britt Pavelonis
- Tracy Phillips
- Steve Pleis
- Dicky Pride
- Ted Purdy
- Tag Ridings
- Chris Riley
- Roger Rowland
- Robert Russell
- Jason Schultz
- Scott Shingler (a)
- Wes Short, Jr.
- Bob Sowards
- Andre Stolz
- Joe Summerhays
- Shannon Sykora
- Mario Tiziani
- Esteban Toledo
- Bobby Tracy
- Jerod Turner
- Omar Uresti
- Bo Van Pelt
- Brett Waldman
- Mark Walker
- Boo Weekley
- Tim Weinhart
Who Are The Notable Players Featuring?
The field features a lot of recognizable names, with one of those being two-time Major winner, Angel Cabrera, who is featuring due to being inside the top 75 of the 2024 PGA Tour Champions Money List.
Other big names include PGA, European and Asian Tour winner Arjun Atwal, as well as three-time PGA Tour winner, Boo Weekley. From across the pond, European Tour winners Stephen Gallacher, Raphael Jacquelin and Soren Kjeldsen will be hoping to earn PGA Tour Champions cards.
One last player to point out is the familiar name of Ho Sung Choi, who rose to fame following various videos of his incredibly bizarre golf swings. Don't think that'll be a disadvantage, though, as the South Korean qualified for Q-School after topping the Japan Golf Tour's Senior Tour Order of Merit.
Matt joined Golf Monthly in February 2021 covering weekend news, before also transitioning to equipment and testing. After freelancing for Golf Monthly and The PGA for 18 months, he was offered a full-time position at the company in October 2022 and continues to cover weekend news and social media, as well as help look after Golf Monthly’s many buyers’ guides and equipment reviews.
Taking up the game when he was just seven years of age, Matt made it into his county squad just a year later and continues to play the game at a high standard, with a handicap of around 2-4. To date, his best round came in 2016, where he shot a six-under-par 66 having been seven-under through nine holes. He currently plays at Witney Lakes in Oxfordshire and his favourite player is Rory McIlroy, despite nearly being struck by his second shot at the 17th during the 2015 BMW PGA Championship.
Matt’s current What’s In The Bag?
Driver: Honma TW747, 8.75°
Fairway Wood: TaylorMade Rocketballz Stage 2, 15°, 19°
Hybrid: Adams Super Hybrid, 22°
Irons: Mizuno MP54, 5-PW
Wedges: Cleveland 588 RTX 2.0 Tour Satin, 50°, 56°, 60°
Putter: Cleveland TFI 2135 Satin Cero
Ball: Titleist Pro V1x
-
-
LPGA At A Crossroads: Mollie Marcoux Samaan's Exit Sparks Questions About Leadership And Growth
Was it a surprise or on the cards that the LPGA Commissioner has stepped down?
By Alison Root Published
-
7 Useful Golf Rangefinder Features You Never Knew About
Think you know everything a rangefinder can do? Think again. We've got seven of the best features currently available on the best modern rangefinders
By Dan Parker Published