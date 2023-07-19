Wyndham Clark Won't Let Major Status Change Him

Wyndham Clark played in his first Open Championship last year as the 216th ranked player in the world. After winning the US Open at Los Angeles Country Club, he comes into this year’s championship ranked at Number 10 and as a near shoo-in for Zach Johnson’s Ryder Cup team.

But Clark is determined not to let his newfound status as one of the world’s leading players change him as a person.

“If it does, I hope someone punches me in the face and says, get back to who you were,” he said. “I think it fuels my confidence and belief in myself. But as a person I don't think - I hope I don't change.”

Clark has won twice this year, including his Major breakthrough and is currently second on the US Ryder Cup rankings, meaning he’s all but secured his spot for the American team for the matches in Italy. But the 29-year-old is not counting his chickens.

“Obviously I know where I stand in the rankings. I don't know how it would play out the rest of the year. I would like to think I'm on the team, but at the same time, I believe I've still got to go earn it,” he said.

But he’s also looking forward to the possibility of being part of the contest and coming to Europe has stoked that excitement.

“The Ryder Cup is so big in both countries. It probably feels a little bigger here, or at least talked more about,” he said. “So being over here, it's fun. It's enemy territory, so it's kind of fun being here.”

Since winning in Los Angeles, Clark’s reputation has grown considerably but that doesn’t mean he feels his opinion on the big golfing topics should be viewed any differently. When asked about the proposed merger between the Saudis and the PGA Tour, he was quick to state that he wasn’t any more in the know than he was before his US Open success.

“It’s funny in the sport how you can win a couple times and then people think your opinion matters,” he said. “Clearly my opinion didn't matter about four or five months ago, so I don't know why it would matter now.”

Clark finished tied 25th in last week’s Scottish Open and is currently 45-1 with most bookies for this week at Royal Liverpool. He tees off at 9.58 with defending Open champion Cameron Smith and fellow American Xander Schauffele.