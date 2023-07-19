Wyndham Clark Won't Let Major Status Change Him
Speaking ahead of The Open at Royal Liverpool, US Open winner Wyndham Clark has spoken of his newfound status as a top-10 player.
Wyndham Clark played in his first Open Championship last year as the 216th ranked player in the world. After winning the US Open at Los Angeles Country Club, he comes into this year’s championship ranked at Number 10 and as a near shoo-in for Zach Johnson’s Ryder Cup team.
But Clark is determined not to let his newfound status as one of the world’s leading players change him as a person.
“If it does, I hope someone punches me in the face and says, get back to who you were,” he said. “I think it fuels my confidence and belief in myself. But as a person I don't think - I hope I don't change.”
Clark has won twice this year, including his Major breakthrough and is currently second on the US Ryder Cup rankings, meaning he’s all but secured his spot for the American team for the matches in Italy. But the 29-year-old is not counting his chickens.
“Obviously I know where I stand in the rankings. I don't know how it would play out the rest of the year. I would like to think I'm on the team, but at the same time, I believe I've still got to go earn it,” he said.
But he’s also looking forward to the possibility of being part of the contest and coming to Europe has stoked that excitement.
“The Ryder Cup is so big in both countries. It probably feels a little bigger here, or at least talked more about,” he said. “So being over here, it's fun. It's enemy territory, so it's kind of fun being here.”
Since winning in Los Angeles, Clark’s reputation has grown considerably but that doesn’t mean he feels his opinion on the big golfing topics should be viewed any differently. When asked about the proposed merger between the Saudis and the PGA Tour, he was quick to state that he wasn’t any more in the know than he was before his US Open success.
“It’s funny in the sport how you can win a couple times and then people think your opinion matters,” he said. “Clearly my opinion didn't matter about four or five months ago, so I don't know why it would matter now.”
Clark finished tied 25th in last week’s Scottish Open and is currently 45-1 with most bookies for this week at Royal Liverpool. He tees off at 9.58 with defending Open champion Cameron Smith and fellow American Xander Schauffele.
Fergus is Golf Monthly's resident expert on the history of the game and has written extensively on that subject. He is a golf obsessive and 1-handicapper. Growing up in the North East of Scotland, golf runs through his veins and his passion for the sport was bolstered during his time at St Andrews university studying history. He went on to earn a post graduate diploma from the London School of Journalism. Fergus has worked for Golf Monthly since 2004 and has written two books on the game; "Great Golf Debates" together with Jezz Ellwood of Golf Monthly and the history section of "The Ultimate Golf Book" together with Neil Tappin , also of Golf Monthly.
Fergus once shanked a ball from just over Granny Clark's Wynd on the 18th of the Old Course that struck the St Andrews Golf Club and rebounded into the Valley of Sin, from where he saved par. Who says there's no golfing god?
-
-
Mind The Gap - McIlroy Nearing Longest Break In Between Major Wins
If Rory McIlroy fails at Royal Liverpool he'll have gone a decade without a Major - and not many have gone longer and managed to win again
By Paul Higham • Published
-
FootJoy And Harris Tweed Unveil Limited Edition Open Championship Shoes
The brands have joined forces to release two golf shoes that pays homage to Royal Liverpool Golf Club
By Ed Carruthers • Published
-
FootJoy And Harris Tweed Unveil Limited Edition Open Championship Shoes
The brands have joined forces to release two golf shoes that pays homage to Royal Liverpool Golf Club
By Ed Carruthers • Published
-
The R&A Announces African Amateur Championship, With Open Place On Offer
The R&A has announced the launch of the African Amateur Championship to be held at Leopard Creek in South Africa next February
By Fergus Bisset • Published
-
Tommy Fleetwood Dreaming Of The Claret Jug... And A Season Without Worrying About Everton
Tommy Fleetwood comes to Hoylake as the home favourite - but he's also got football on his mind
By Michael Weston • Published
-
"What, For Goodness Sake, Is The Matter With Them?" 110 Years Of Golf Monthly At Hoylake For The Open
Golf Monthly has been covering Open Championships at Royal Liverpool Since 1913, here we look at some of the best snippets from 110 years of great journalism
By Fergus Bisset • Published
-
Where Is The 2024 Open Championship?
The R&A have already planned out where the next three editions of the tournament will be held
By Ed Carruthers • Published
-
Open Championship Gear Round-Up: Custom Golf Shoes, Limited Edition Bags And Prototype Clubs All Spotted
We're taking a look at some of the new golf gear that we've seen on show at Royal Liverpool this week
By Ed Carruthers • Last updated
-
Open Championship Weather Forecast 2023
Check out the weather forecast for the 151st Open at Royal Liverpool Golf Club
By Ben Fleming • Published
-
'If You Win It You Can Call It Whatever The Hell You Want' - Collin Morikawa on Open/British Open debate
Is it The Open or the British Open? Former winner of the Claret Jug, Collin Morikawa, has his say
By Michael Weston • Published