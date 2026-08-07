'A Walk In The Park' - Ian Poulter Delivers Verdict On LIV Golf Funding Saga
Ian Poulter insists that dealing with all the funding drama around LIV Golf has been a "walk in the park" for him, and revealed the new potential investor was only secured in the last two weeks
There's been so much uncertainty about LIV Golf's future that you could forgive some of the players for being a bit distracted and burdened by it all - but not Ian Poulter.
As the Englishman says it's been a "walk in the park" dealing with the uncertainty as CEO Scott O'Neil furiously chased down new investment to keep the league going.
With the Saudi PIF pulling out after the end of this season the race has been on for O'Neil to attract investors - but news that a potential candidate has been found came as a big relief to the league and its players.
Some have admitted that not knowing the future was off-putting, with a lack of clarity from offical LIV channels but plenty of leaks in the media.
But Poulter, due to a combination of his usual confidence and also his years of experience in business outside of playing golf, has been taking it all in his stride.
"To be honest, it's pretty easy," Poulter said at LIV Golf New York of dealing with the outside noise surrounding the new potential investor.
"We've had a lot going on for five years. This is a walk in the park, I've got to be honest."
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The 50-year-old shot an opening 66 to sit in second place after 18 holes at Trump Bedminster, adding some welcome form on the course to the good news off it.
LIV investor 'amazing news'
And although he had his toungue in cheek initial response, his considered opinion was to greet the news as a huge step forward for the league and its players.
He also revealed that the incoming investor has only been secured in the last couple of weeks.
"Look, it's amazing news," said Poulter. "Two weeks ago we didn't have it there. Right now it's right there in place. I think it's exceptional someone believes in the product. There's going to be a lot of options for a lot of guys to have it go forward.
"It's extremely exciting, and the hours that people have worked to find that funding, I respect them for all those hours that they've been trying. It's amazing news."
After finishing fourh in the US Senior Open then 15th at LIV Golf UK, Poulter is finding some fine form despite turning 50 and suffering a recent knee injury - but ironically time off injured may have helped his game.
"We touched on picking up an injury three months ago, and I don't know why that should help, but maybe it's made me look at my golf game a little bit different and take it easy when I need to take it easy," he added.
"I'm swinging the golf club as good as I've ever swung it right now. On video it's great. I don't need to video it all that often because every time I put it on, I feel very good.
"We're pretty fortunate, as playing golf the way we play golf all around the world - and I've done it for a very long time. Look, I'm just happy playing golf."
Paul Higham is a sports journalist with over 20 years of experience in covering most major sporting events for both Sky Sports and BBC Sport. He is currently freelance and covers the golf majors on the BBC Sport website. Highlights over the years include covering that epic Monday finish in the Ryder Cup at Celtic Manor and watching Rory McIlroy produce one of the most dominant Major wins at the 2011 US Open at Congressional. He also writes betting previews and still feels strangely proud of backing Danny Willett when he won the Masters in 2016 - Willett also praised his putting stroke during a media event before the Open at Hoylake. Favourite interviews he's conducted have been with McIlroy, Paul McGinley, Thomas Bjorn, Rickie Fowler and the enigma that is Victor Dubuisson. A big fan of watching any golf from any tour, sadly he spends more time writing about golf than playing these days with two young children, and as a big fair weather golfer claims playing in shorts is worth at least five shots. Being from Liverpool he loves the likes of Hoylake, Birkdale and the stretch of tracks along England's Golf Coast, but would say his favourite courses played are Kingsbarns and Portrush.
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