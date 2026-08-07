'A Walk In The Park' - Ian Poulter Delivers Verdict On LIV Golf Funding Saga

There's been so much uncertainty about LIV Golf's future that you could forgive some of the players for being a bit distracted and burdened by it all - but not Ian Poulter.

As the Englishman says it's been a "walk in the park" dealing with the uncertainty as CEO Scott O'Neil furiously chased down new investment to keep the league going.

With the Saudi PIF pulling out after the end of this season the race has been on for O'Neil to attract investors - but news that a potential candidate has been found came as a big relief to the league and its players.

Some have admitted that not knowing the future was off-putting, with a lack of clarity from offical LIV channels but plenty of leaks in the media.

But Poulter, due to a combination of his usual confidence and also his years of experience in business outside of playing golf, has been taking it all in his stride.

"To be honest, it's pretty easy," Poulter said at LIV Golf New York of dealing with the outside noise surrounding the new potential investor.

"We've had a lot going on for five years. This is a walk in the park, I've got to be honest."

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The 50-year-old shot an opening 66 to sit in second place after 18 holes at Trump Bedminster, adding some welcome form on the course to the good news off it.

LIV investor 'amazing news'

(Image credit: LIV Golf)

And although he had his toungue in cheek initial response, his considered opinion was to greet the news as a huge step forward for the league and its players.

He also revealed that the incoming investor has only been secured in the last couple of weeks.

"Look, it's amazing news," said Poulter. "Two weeks ago we didn't have it there. Right now it's right there in place. I think it's exceptional someone believes in the product. There's going to be a lot of options for a lot of guys to have it go forward.

"It's extremely exciting, and the hours that people have worked to find that funding, I respect them for all those hours that they've been trying. It's amazing news."

After finishing fourh in the US Senior Open then 15th at LIV Golf UK, Poulter is finding some fine form despite turning 50 and suffering a recent knee injury - but ironically time off injured may have helped his game.

"We touched on picking up an injury three months ago, and I don't know why that should help, but maybe it's made me look at my golf game a little bit different and take it easy when I need to take it easy," he added.

"I'm swinging the golf club as good as I've ever swung it right now. On video it's great. I don't need to video it all that often because every time I put it on, I feel very good.

"We're pretty fortunate, as playing golf the way we play golf all around the world - and I've done it for a very long time. Look, I'm just happy playing golf."