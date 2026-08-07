Long-term PGA Tour sponsor FedEx says it's "disappointed" the St Jude Championship will not be a top tier event in the new 2028 schedule.

It what could be a sign of a shake-up in both the season-long points race and FedEx Cup Playoffs, one of the PGA Tour's biggest sponsors has seen its tournament suffer a big fall from grace.

The St Jude Championship in Memphis has been the opening playoff tournament since 2022, but the PGA Tour has confirmed it has not made the cut for the 2028 Championship Series.

Memphis has hosted a PGA Tour event since 1958 and a statement from the Tour hinted that it could play host to a second-string Challenger Series event. But losing elite status is still a major blow.

The PGA Tour has five tournaments confirmed for the 2028 Championship Series - with The Sentry, Travelers Championship, Sompo Championship, Arnold Palmer Invitational and Cadillac Championship all signed up. But the FedEx St Jude Championship has missed the cut.

"As we prepare for the FedEx St Jude Championship next week and again in 2027, we remain in close conversation about the future of our partnership," read the Tour statement.

"We are grateful to FedEx for all it contributes to the sport, and the positive impact they make in the community, including in Memphis with St Jude.

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"As we implement a new competitive model and map out our schedule for 2028 and beyond, we believe Memphis is well-positioned to remain part of the PGA Tour."

The reaction from FedEx was one of disappointment, but they did seem to be keen on accepting a Challenger Series spot if that does indeed materialize.

"While we are disappointed the FedEx St Jude Championship will not be part of the new Championship Series, we are encouraged by their plans to find other opportunities to bring professional golf to Memphis," FedEx said in a statement.

"Regardless of the tournament's next chapter, our commitment to Memphis is unwavering."

End of an era for FedEx Cup Playoffs?

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Perhaps a bigger quesiton though is what it all could mean for the FedEx Cup Playoffs, the format of which is still being thrashed out by the brains trust at the PGA Tour.

PGA Tour boss Brian Rolapp said a few weeks ago that FedEx has been "an amazing partner" and added "we're in an existing contract, and we're going to honor that" but it sounds like the end of the line once the sponsorship agreement ends in 2027.

FedEx has sponsored the event at TPC Southwind since 1986, and became a huge Tour supporter when sponsoring the FedEx Cup in 2007. Both deals expire at the end of next season and it looks unlikely the big one at least, including the Playoffs, will not be renewed.

With talk of new markets, a new season-long structure and even a matchplay element to the end-of-season events, the PGA Tour seems keen to also bring in a new sponsor to highlight the fact it's an all-new competition being introduced.

FedEx stumped up huge sums over the last two decades in sponsoring the PGA Tour's points race and Playoffs, which include the hefty bonuses paid out after the Tour Championship.

But whatever format the new season-ending competition takes, it seems FedEx may not be the name associated with them moving forward.