Exclusive: Ryan Fox's Mental Coach Discusses Fascinating Psychology Behind Kiwi's Incredible Open Victory

Ryan Fox's Open Championship victory was remarkable for several reasons.

Firstly, he was only the second golfer outside of the world's top-50 to win a Major in the past 15 years and his best finish at The Open in nine previous attempts was T16th.

Then there was the fact that before round three began, his chance of success - according to bookmakers - were pretty slim, with some pricing him as high as +75000 (750/1).

Yet, through committed golf and a positive mindset, he stood on the 18th tee on Sunday knowing a birdie would clinch the Claret Jug while a bogey would see it slip away. Fox slammed his metaphorical visor down and said 'bring it on.'

The sequence of three shots which followed over the subsequent 10 minutes were all just about perfect and the Kiwi - whose grandad played cricket for New Zealand and whose father was an All Blacks rugby union star - cemented his own place in sporting lore.

Fox's cavalier attitude wasn't developed naturally as child, though, and it certainly didn't come about by accident through adulthood. Weekly work with renowned performance coach Karl Morris since 2019 had helped lead to the 39-year-old's big moment.

Speaking with Golf Monthly's Jonny Leighfield days after Fox's extremely popular triumph, Morris pulled back the curtain on what sort of messages the two-time PGA Tour winner was focusing on during the sharp end of The Open.

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Asked specifically why he thought Fox went for it all on the 72nd hole with multiple options on the table, Morris said: "It's something we've talked a lot about. If you listen to the conversation he had with his caddie, the underpinning of that was acceptance.

"He was willing to accept that taking that decision on brought into play that he could have knocked it into a bunker or he could have ended up taking bogey, but he was willing to accept the outcome.

"And instead of being satisfied with a playoff or a par, he went in pursuit of a birdie and victory.

"The crossover for club players is that a lot of golfers are playing to avoid mistakes rather than pursuing good shots. We all fall into that trap if we're not careful and then you start trying to protect your score.

"And there's a different set of chemicals goin