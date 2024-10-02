Luke Kwon Heads Trio Of Golf Influencers Confirmed For Asian Tour Events

Three well-known golf-content creators have been invited to play across two International Series tournaments later this month on the Asian Tour.

Luke Kwon, Mac Boucher, and Tae-Wook Koh - a.k.a. Taco Golf - will compete in either the Black Mountain Championship at Black Mountain Golf Club, Hua Hin between October 17-20 or the subsequent International Series Thailand event at Thai Country Club in Bangkok the following week.

Both tournaments feature on the International Series calendar and will include star names such as Crushers GC's Paul Casey, current Asian Tour Order Of Merit leader John Catlin, and his closest challenger Ben Campbell.

The Black Mountain Championship, which is the fifth event in the International Series this season, will have Kwon and Taco Golf in its field while Boucher is set to play at the International Series Thailand days later.

Cho Minn Thant, commissioner and CEO of the Asian Tour, said: “This approach highlights our innovative approach at the Asian Tour in our rapidly evolving world where content consumption is often down to the individual.

Done deal ✍️ LIV Golf's Paul Casey will be teeing it up alongside our top three International Series Rankings leaders at The International Series Thailand 🇹🇭#InternationalSeries #ThisISEverything #TimeToRise pic.twitter.com/2NTpXvVGrlSeptember 25, 2024

“Offering these three talented golfers the chance to experience our elevated events is a way in which we can grow the game and grow our audience while gaining better brand awareness through different mediums including the influencer space."

Kwon, the popular Korean-born influencer with over 290,000 YouTube subscribers and 240,000 Instagram followers, won the PGA Tour's inaugural Creator Classic at East Lake ahead of the Tour Championship back in August. The former member of Good Good has history on the PGA Tour China - having tasted victory there - as well as starts on the PGA Tour Latinoamerica.

Meanwhile, New Zealander Koh - who has in excess of 250,000 followers and subscribers across his various channels - previously played on the PGA Tour of Australasia and was New Zealand PGA Champion in 2021.

Canada's Boucher, the former pro turned influencer who is famous for his extraordinary trick-shot routines, is the only one of the three to be included in the International Series Thailand. He also played at the Creator Classic but ended 15th out of 16 golfers in the short competition after turning his right-handed driver upside down off the first tee.

Reacting to the Asian Tour event invite, Boucher said: “This will be one of the coolest experiences of my golf career, teeing it up alongside some of the world’s best. I cannot thank the Asian Tour and The International Series enough for having me out to Thai Country Club to play International Series Thailand.”

The back-to-back Thai events commence an intense stretch of six tournaments across eight weeks which will ultimately decide which golfer tops the International Series standings and earns a spot in the LIV Golf League - a partner of the Asian Tour.

Meanwhile, PGA Tour stars Justin Rose and Tom Kim have been confirmed for the Hong Kong Open in November - the third-last International Series tournament of the year. The Englishman won the same event back in 2015 and is excited to return between November 21-24, 2024.

Rose said: “Hong Kong holds a special place in my heart, as does the Hong Kong Open, as when I won at Fanling I was playing some of the best golf of my life. I’ve had some great form this year and can’t wait to return."