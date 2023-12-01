'Would It Surprise Me? Yes' - Tiger Woods Gives Verdict On Big-Name LIV Rumors

Tiger Woods says that big names signing for LIV Golf would surprise him amid rumors and reports that this year's Masters champion Jon Rahm could be about to join the big money rival circuit.

Woods is making his return to the PGA Tour this week, and for the first time is teeing it up a a board member. The 15-time Major winner is in discussions surrounding the future of the Tour amid the current framework agreement with the Saudi Arabian Public Investment Fund. The deal's deadline is 31st December but is expected to be pushed back.

News surrounding the 'merger' has currently gone quiet, but reports and rumors are rife on social media about big name players joining LIV Golf for 2024, with the loudest ones currently surrounding World No.3 Jon Rahm.

Woods was asked about the rumors of 'big name' players joining LIV Golf over the past 48 hours, and he admitted it would surprise him.

"I don't - hypothetically would it surprise me? Yes, but there's so many different things that have happened in the last, as you said, 48 hours but also in the last few weeks," he said after his second round 70 at the Hero World Challenge, which left him 15th in the 20-man field.

"Things have changed and will continue to change. Our deadline's coming up here soon, so there's a lot of moving parts, a lot of different things are happening very quickly because we know, you know, I think today's the first day in December, we don't have a whole lot of time.

"Well, nothing has really surprised me other than the fact that there's so many different things that have happened so fast. That's one of the things that all of us as player-directors we've been working on, just that everything is now at a time crunch. It's 24 hours a day just trying to figure it out."

Phil Mickelson is another big name to have weighed in on the rumors recently, albeit to deny the fact that he had been telling people that Rahm was making the move.

The six-time Major winner insisted he's not been telling people it was a "done deal" as he had yet another online altercation with writer Alan Shipnuck, who made the initial claims.

Woods is +1 at the halfway stage of the Hero World Challenge after rounds of 73 and 70 (Image credit: Getty Images)

Tiger Woods is one-over-par after two rounds at the Hero World Challenge, with his day two score of 70 featuring five birdies and three dropped shots.

"It was better than yesterday, for sure. Like I was saying to Todd [Lewis, Golf Channel], I've been more committed than I was yesterday," he said.

"I made a few mistakes and overall the round was better, for sure. The start was better, the middle part of the round was better. I missed a couple putts there towards the end I thought would have kept the round going and unfortunately it kind of stalled out a little bit. Certainly better than it was yesterday.

"Well, I think being able to compete and play again [on what encouraged him the most]. I haven't done it. And I know that, I was telling you guys, my ankle doesn't hurt, which it doesn't. Other things are bugging me and bothering me, but the ankle's fine.

"That was nice to be able to get out there and walk and not feel the things I felt early in the year while playing and trying to I guess knock that out of the memory banks and create new ones."